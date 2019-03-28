CITIC Resources : Resignation and Appointment of Directors Change of Chairman

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

RESIGNATION AND APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

CHANGE OF CHAIRMAN

The Board announces the following changes to the Board with effect from 28 March 2019:

(1)the resignation of Mr Kwok as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and of the Company, the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Risk Management Committee; and

(2)the appointment of Mr Sun as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and of the Company, the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Risk Management Committee.

The board of directors (the "Board") of CITIC Resources Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces the following changes in the directors of the Company ("Directors") with effect from 28 March 2019:

(1)the resignation of Mr Kwok Peter Viem ("Mr Kwok") as an executive Director, the chairman of the Board and of the Company, the chairman of the nomination committee of the Board (the "Nomination Committee") and a member of the risk management committee of the Board (the "Risk Management Committee"); and

(2)the appointment of Mr Sun Yufeng ("Mr Sun") as an executive Director, the chairman

of the Board and of the Company, the chairman of the Nomination Committee and a member of the Risk Management Committee.

Mr. Kwok, having recently reached the age of 70, has advised the Board of his wish to resign from his various positions and offices with the Company and devote his time to his own business interests. The Board is not aware of any matters relating to the resignation of Mr Kwok that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders"). Mr Kwok has confirmed to the Board he has no disagreement with the Board and that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of Shareholders in connection with his resignation.

The Board would like to thank Mr Kwok for his effort and invaluable contribution to the Company.

