CITIC Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR REPLY TO NOTICE REGARDING FIRST FEEDBACK ON THE REVIEW OF ADMINISTRATIVE PERMISSION ITEMS FROM CSRC

08/30/2019 | 09:11am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6030)

ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO EXTENSION OF DEADLINE FOR REPLY TO NOTICE REGARDING FIRST FEEDBACK ON THE REVIEW OF ADMINISTRATIVE PERMISSION ITEMS FROM CSRC

Reference is made to the announcement dated 24 July 2019 of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company"), regarding that the receipt by the Company of the Notice regarding First Feedback on the Review of Administrative Permission Items from CSRC (No. 191359) (the "Notice") issued by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC"). The CSRC has reviewed the materials for administrative permission on the Approval of Listed Company for the Acquisition of Assets by Issuance of Shares of CITIC Securities Company Limited submitted by the Company in accordance with the law, and required the Company to make written statements and explanations on the relevant issues and submit written responses to the corresponding department for administrative permission of the CSRC within 30 business days.

After receiving the Notice, the Company has been organizing the relevant intermediate agencies to conduct serious researches and discussions on each issue involved in the feedback. Currently, the Company is actively preparing the response to the feedback. However, given the workload involved in reviewing the issues and preparing the response is large due to the wide range of issues raised in the feedback and some issues are still pending further review and implementation, it is expected that the Company will not be able to submit the written reply for the feedback to the CSRC within the deadline set out in the feedback. In order to ensure the reply to the feedback is prepared in an effective and prudent manner, the Company has submitted an application for extension of deadline for reply to the CSRC to postpone the submission and disclosure of the written reply to the feedback by 18 October 2019 after prudent consultation with the relevant intermediate agencies.

The acquisition of assets by issuance of shares of the Company is still subject to the approval by the CSRC, and there are uncertainties about obtaining the abovementioned approval. The Company will fulfil its information disclosure obligation in a timely manner based upon the progress of the above matters and in strict compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Investors are advised to pay attention to investment risks.

By order of the Board

CITIC Securities Company Limited

ZHANG Youjun

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

30 August 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Youjun and Mr. YANG Minghui; the non-executive director is Mr. KUANG Tao; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ke, Mr. HE Jia and Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui.

Disclaimer

CITIC Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 13:10:09 UTC
