Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  CITIC Securities Company    600030   CNE000001DB6

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY

(600030)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CITIC Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS BY ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF THE COMPANY

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 04:58am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6030)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE ACQUISITION

OF ASSETS BY ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND RELATED

PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement dated 30 October 2019 (the "Announcement") of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company"), in relation to the Announcement on the Unconditional Approval of the Acquisition of Assets by Issuance of Shares and Related Party Transactions of the Company by the Listed Companies Merger and Reorganisation Vetting Committee (the "Merger and Reorganisation Vetting Committee") of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") and the Resumption of Trading in A Shares of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Recently, the Company received a notice from Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Yuexiu Financial Holdings"), stating that Guangzhou Futures Co., Ltd. ("Guangzhou Futures") has received the Approval on Change in Equity Interest in Guangzhou Futures Co., Ltd. (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No. 2292) and Golden Eagle Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("Golden Eagle") has received the Approval on Change in Equity Interest in Golden Eagle Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No. 2306) (the "Approvals") from the CSRC, respectively. Pursuant to the Approvals, the CSRC has approved the transfers of the entire 99.03% equity interest in Guangzhou Futures and the entire 24.01% equity interest in Golden Eagle held by Guangzhou Securities Company Limited to Yuexiu Financial Holdings. The aforesaid transfers are within the framework of the acquisition of assets by issuance of shares and related party transactions of the Company.

Currently, the acquisition of assets by issuance of shares and related party transactions of the Company are still in progress. Investors are advised to pay attention to the subsequent announcements of the Company and be aware of investment risks.

By order of the Board

CITIC Securities Company Limited

ZHANG Youjun

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

25 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Youjun and Mr. YANG Minghui; the non-executive director is Mr. KUANG Tao; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ke, Mr. HE Jia and Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui.

Disclaimer

CITIC Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 09:57:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY
04:58aCITIC SECURITIES : Announcement on the progress of the acquisition of assets by ..
PU
11/13China October steel output hits seven-month low on National Day, lower margin..
RE
11/12L'Oreal, Nestle score big at Alibaba's Singles' Day shopping fest
RE
11/12Alibaba-backed EV startup XPeng says raises $400 million for growth
RE
10/30CITIC SECURITIES : Announcement on the unconditional approval of the acquisition..
PU
10/30CITIC SECURITIES : 2019 third quarterly results
PU
10/30CITIC SECURITIES : China's CITIC Securities third-quarter net profit surges 133%
RE
10/29CITIC SECURITIES : Announcement on suspension of trading in a shares in relation..
PU
10/24CITIC SECURITIES : NOTICE OF LISTING ON THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED ..
PU
10/23CITIC SECURITIES : Announcement in relation to the receipt of notice regarding t..
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 45 289 M
EBIT 2019 19 058 M
Net income 2019 12 637 M
Debt 2019 64 626 M
Yield 2019 2,13%
P/E ratio 2019 18,9x
P/E ratio 2020 18,0x
EV / Sales2019 6,77x
EV / Sales2020 4,43x
Capitalization 242 B
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 24,73  CNY
Last Close Price 21,49  CNY
Spread / Highest target 70,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang General Manager & Executive Director
Federico Bazzoni Managing Director
Yong Lei Chairman-Supervisory Board
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Hao Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY34.23%34 357
MORGAN STANLEY24.21%79 716
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC.31.86%77 998
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION16.06%61 806
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.4.32%20 301
NOMURA HOLDINGS, INC.32.78%15 991
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group