CITIC Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE ACQUISITION OF ASSETS BY ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF THE COMPANY

ANNOUNCEMENT ON THE PROGRESS OF THE ACQUISITION

OF ASSETS BY ISSUANCE OF SHARES AND RELATED

PARTY TRANSACTIONS OF THE COMPANY

Reference is made to the announcement dated 30 October 2019 (the "Announcement") of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company"), in relation to the Announcement on the Unconditional Approval of the Acquisition of Assets by Issuance of Shares and Related Party Transactions of the Company by the Listed Companies Merger and Reorganisation Vetting Committee (the "Merger and Reorganisation Vetting Committee") of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") and the Resumption of Trading in A Shares of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcement.

Recently, the Company received a notice from Guangzhou Yuexiu Financial Holdings Group Co., Ltd. ("Yuexiu Financial Holdings"), stating that Guangzhou Futures Co., Ltd. ("Guangzhou Futures") has received the Approval on Change in Equity Interest in Guangzhou Futures Co., Ltd. (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No. 2292) and Golden Eagle Fund Management Co., Ltd. ("Golden Eagle") has received the Approval on Change in Equity Interest in Golden Eagle Fund Management Co., Ltd. (Zheng Jian Xu Ke [2019] No. 2306) (the "Approvals") from the CSRC, respectively. Pursuant to the Approvals, the CSRC has approved the transfers of the entire 99.03% equity interest in Guangzhou Futures and the entire 24.01% equity interest in Golden Eagle held by Guangzhou Securities Company Limited to Yuexiu Financial Holdings. The aforesaid transfers are within the framework of the acquisition of assets by issuance of shares and related party transactions of the Company.

Currently, the acquisition of assets by issuance of shares and related party transactions of the Company are still in progress. Investors are advised to pay attention to the subsequent announcements of the Company and be aware of investment risks.

