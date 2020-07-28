Log in
CITIC Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6030)

ANNOUNCEMENT

WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND

POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY

GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF

BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

References are made to the notice (the "EGM Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company") dated 16 June 2020, which set out the resolution to be considered at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held on 31 July 2020, i.e. the Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, all capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

  1. WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
    1. Withdrawal of the Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company
    The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby notifies all Shareholders that, given the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association need further improvements, the Board resolved at a meeting held on 28 July 2020 to withdraw the "1. Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company" as a special resolution set out in the EGM Notice.

1

2. Submission of the Provisional Proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company

The Board also considered and approved the Proposal on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company at the above-mentioned meeting, and agreed to make amendments and improvements to the Articles of Association.

In accordance with the Articles of Association, the Board, as the convener of the Shareholders' general meeting, shall not make any change to the proposals set forth in the notice of the Shareholders' general meeting or submit any new proposal after publishing the notice of the shareholders' general meeting. Shareholders that hold, individually or collectively, 3% or more of the Shares of the Company may submit provisional proposals in writing to the convener 10 days prior to the date of the Shareholders' general meeting. On 28 July 2020, the Board received the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company submitted by CITIC Corporation Limited, the largest Shareholder of the Company, to the Extraordinary General Meeting. In accordance with Article 19 of the Company Law and the relevant requirements regarding incorporation of Party-building work into the articles of association of financial enterprises and after taking into consideration the actual situation of the Company, it is proposed to amend and improve certain articles of the Articles of Association.

Detailed information of the proposed amendments and improvements to the Articles of Association is as follows:

Original Articles

New Articles

Basis for the

Article No.

Article

Article No.

Article

Amendments

Newly

added article. The

Article 10

In accordance with the relevant

Article

19

of

the

original Article 10 is adjusted

provisions of the Constitution of the

Company

Law

and

accordingly to Article 11. The

Communist Party of China and the

relevant

requirements

content is omitted.

Company Law, organizations of the

regarding incorporation

Communist Party of China shall be

of

Party-building

established. The

Party

Committee

work

into the

articles

shall play the leadership role, setting

of

associations

of

the direction,

keeping

in mind

financial enterprises

the big picture and ensuring the

implementation of the Party policies

and principles. The working organs

of the Party shall be established with

sufficient staff to deal with Party

affairs and sufficient funds to operate

the Party organization.

2

Original Articles

New Articles

Basis for the

Article No.

Article

Article No.

Article

Amendments

Newly

added

chapter.

Chapter 4

Party Organization

Article

19

of

the

The

numbering

of

the

Company

Law

and

original

chapter

is

adjusted

relevant

requirements

accordingly. The

content

is

regarding incorporation

omitted.

of

Party-building

work

into the

articles

of

associations

of

financial enterprises

Newly

added

article.

Article 68

The

Committee

of

the Communist

Article

19

of

the

The

numbering

of

the

Party of

the

CITIC

Securities

Company

Law

and

original

article

is

adjusted

Company

Limited

(the

"Party

relevant

requirements

accordingly. The

content

is

Committee") shall be established by

regarding incorporation

omitted.

the Company. The Party Committee

of

Party-building

shall consist of one secretary, one to

work

into the

articles

two deputy secretaries, and several

of

associations

of

other members. The chairman of

financial enterprises

the Board of Directors and the

secretary of the Party Committee

shall be the same person, and one

deputy secretary shall be designated

to assist the secretary in carrying

out

Party-building work. Eligible

members of the Party Committee

can

join the Board of Directors,

the

Supervisory

Committee

and

the

Executive

Committee through

legal

procedures,

while

eligible

members of the Board of Directors,

Supervisory Committee

and

the

Executive Committee can also join

the Party Committee in accordance

with relevant rules and procedures.

Meanwhile,

the

commissions

for discipline inspection of the

Communist Party of the CITIC

Securities

Company

Limited

(the

"Party

Discipline

Inspection

Commissions") shall be established

by the Company in accordance with

relevant requirements.

3

Original Articles

New Articles

Basis for the

Article No.

Article

Article No.

Article

Amendments

Newly

added

article. The

Article 69

The

Party

Committee

of

the

Article

19

of

the

numbering of

the original

Company shall perform the duties in

Company

Law

and

article is adjusted accordingly.

accordance with the Constitution of

relevant

requirements

The content is omitted.

the Communist Party of China,

the

regarding incorporation

Working Rules for the Party Group

of

Party-building

of the Communist Party of China,

work

into the

articles

the Working Rules for the Grassroot

of

associations

of

Organizations

of

the

State-owned

financial enterprises

Enterprises of the Communist Party

of China (Trial)and other internal

laws and regulations of the Party.

(1) ensure and supervise the

Company's

implementation

of policies and guidelines of

the Party and the State, and

implement

major

strategic

decisions

of the

Central

Committee of the Party and

the State Council, as well as

important

work

arrangements

of higher - level Party

organizations.

(2)

strengthen

its

leadership

and gate keeping role in the

management

of

the

process

of

selection

and

appointment

of

personnel,

focusing

on

standards,

procedure,

evaluation,

recommendation

and

supervision,

uphold

the

integration of the principle that

the Party manages the officials

with the function of the Board

of Directors in the lawful

selection

of

the

management

and with the lawful exercise

of

authority

of

appointment,

promotion

and

demotion

of

personnel by the management.

4

Original Articles

New Articles

Basis for the

Article No.

Article

Article No.

Article

Amendments

(3) discuss and decide the reform,

development

and

stability

of

the

Company,

major

operational

and

management

issues

and

major

issues

concerning

employee

interests

in accordance with the relevant

requirements,

and

put

forth

comments

and

suggestions.

Support

the

General

Meeting

of

Shareholders,

the

Board

of Directors,

the

Supervisory

Committee

and

the Executive

Committee in performing their

duties in accordance with law

and

support

the

employee

representatives

general

meeting in carrying out its

work.

(4) a s s u m e

t h e

p r i m a r y

responsibility to run the Party

comprehensively

with

strict

discipline, lead the Company's

ideological and political work,

the United Front work, the

cultural

and

ethical

progress,

corporate

culture

cultivation

as well as the work of groups

such as the labor union and

the Communist Youth League,

lead the building of the Party's

working style and its clean

and honest administration, and

support

the

Party

Discipline

Inspection

Commissions

in

earnestly

performing its

supervisory responsibilities.

5

Original Articles

New Articles

Basis for the

Article No.

Article

Article No.

Article

Amendments

(5) strengthen

the

building

of

the

Company's

grassroots

Party organizations and of its

contingent

of Party members,

give full play to the role of

Party

branches

as

strongholds

and to the role of Party

members

as

pioneers

and

fine examples, and unite and

lead

officials and

employees

company-wide to devote

themselves into the reform and

development of the Company.

(6) other material matters that fall

within the duty of the Party

Committee.

Newly

added

article. The

Article 180

The opinions of the Party Committee

Article

19

of

the

numbering of

the original

shall be heard before the Board of

Company

Law

and

article is adjusted accordingly.

Directors decides on material issues

relevant

requirements

The content is omitted.

of the Company.

regarding incorporation

of

Party-building

work

into the

articles

of

associations

of

financial enterprises

Note: The above table does not include the amendments to the numbering of subsequent articles due to the newly added articles.

The above-mentioned proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of a special resolution. The Company will complete the relevant filings in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

6

  1. POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD

As mentioned above, given CITIC Corporation Limited submitted the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company to the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board shall dispatch a supplemental circular in relation to the provisional proposal to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As such, the Board also resolved at the meeting held on 28 July 2020 that the Extraordinary General Meeting originally scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 31 July 2020 will be postponed to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. The venue of the Extraordinary General Meeting remains unchanged, being Qing Room, 5th Floor, Beijing Ruicheng Four Seasons Hotel, No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.

In order to determine H Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the H Share register of members of the Company was scheduled to be closed from Wednesday, 1 July 2020 to Friday, 31 July 2020 (both days inclusive). Given the Extraordinary General Meeting has been postponed to be held on 18 August 2020, the last date for closure of the H Share register of members of the Company will be extended to Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (including the last day). Accordingly, no H share transfer will be registered during the period from Wednesday, 1 July 2020 to Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (both days inclusive). The H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.

  1. SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR AND SECOND PROXY FORM OF THE EXTRAORDIANRY GENERAL MEETING

A supplemental circular containing detailed information of the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Supplemental Circular") will be dispatched to the H Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, for the purpose of Shareholders' considering, and if thought fit, approving such special resolution. A "Second Proxy form" will be dispatched to the H Shareholders by the Company together with the Supplemental Circular. The Second Proxy Form will revoke and supersede the proxy form enclosed to the Circular (the "First Proxy Form"). H Shareholders who have submitted the First Proxy Form to the H Share registrar of the Company must note that the First Proxy Form will no longer be applicable to the Extraordinary General Meeting and voting on the new provisional proposal.

7

H Shareholders who intend to appoint proxies to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote on the new provisional proposal are required to complete the Second Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and return the Second Proxy Form to the H Share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, but in any event, the Second Proxy Form shall be returned in person or by mail not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof.

Completion and return of the Second Proxy Form will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof in person if they so wish.

By order of the Board

CITIC Securities Company Limited

ZHANG Youjun

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

28 July 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Youjun and Mr. YANG Minghui; the non-executive director is Mr. WANG Shuhui; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ke, Mr. HE Jia and Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui.

8

CITIC Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2020 15:18:53 UTC
