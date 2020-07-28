CITIC Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 6030)
ANNOUNCEMENT
WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND
POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY
GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF
BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
References are made to the notice (the "EGM Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company") dated 16 June 2020, which set out the resolution to be considered at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held on 31 July 2020, i.e. the Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, all capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.
WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
1. Withdrawal of the Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company
The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") hereby notifies all Shareholders that, given the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association need further improvements, the Board resolved at a meeting held on 28 July 2020 to withdraw the "1. Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company" as a special resolution set out in the EGM Notice.
2. Submission of the Provisional Proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company
The Board also considered and approved the Proposal on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company at the above-mentioned meeting, and agreed to make amendments and improvements to the Articles of Association.
In accordance with the Articles of Association, the Board, as the convener of the Shareholders' general meeting, shall not make any change to the proposals set forth in the notice of the Shareholders' general meeting or submit any new proposal after publishing the notice of the shareholders' general meeting. Shareholders that hold, individually or collectively, 3% or more of the Shares of the Company may submit provisional proposals in writing to the convener 10 days prior to the date of the Shareholders' general meeting. On 28 July 2020, the Board received the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company submitted by CITIC Corporation Limited, the largest Shareholder of the Company, to the Extraordinary General Meeting. In accordance with Article 19 of the Company Law and the relevant requirements regarding incorporation of Party-building work into the articles of association of financial enterprises and after taking into consideration the actual situation of the Company, it is proposed to amend and improve certain articles of the Articles of Association.
Detailed information of the proposed amendments and improvements to the Articles of Association is as follows:
Original Articles
New Articles
Basis for the
Article No.
Article
Article No.
Article
Amendments
Newly
added article. The
Article 10
In accordance with the relevant
Article
19
of
the
original Article 10 is adjusted
provisions of the Constitution of the
Company
Law
and
accordingly to Article 11. The
Communist Party of China and the
relevant
requirements
content is omitted.
Company Law, organizations of the
regarding incorporation
Communist Party of China shall be
of
Party-building
established. The
Party
Committee
work
into the
articles
shall play the leadership role, setting
of
associations
of
the direction,
keeping
in mind
financial enterprises
the big picture and ensuring the
implementation of the Party policies
and principles. The working organs
of the Party shall be established with
sufficient staff to deal with Party
affairs and sufficient funds to operate
the Party organization.
Original Articles
New Articles
Basis for the
Article No.
Article
Article No.
Article
Amendments
Newly
added
chapter.
Chapter 4
Party Organization
Article
19
of
the
The
numbering
of
the
Company
Law
and
original
chapter
is
adjusted
relevant
requirements
accordingly. The
content
is
regarding incorporation
omitted.
of
Party-building
work
into the
articles
of
associations
of
financial enterprises
Newly
added
article.
Article 68
The
Committee
of
the Communist
Article
19
of
the
The
numbering
of
the
Party of
the
CITIC
Securities
Company
Law
and
original
article
is
adjusted
Company
Limited
(the
"Party
relevant
requirements
accordingly. The
content
is
Committee") shall be established by
regarding incorporation
omitted.
the Company. The Party Committee
of
Party-building
shall consist of one secretary, one to
work
into the
articles
two deputy secretaries, and several
of
associations
of
other members. The chairman of
financial enterprises
the Board of Directors and the
secretary of the Party Committee
shall be the same person, and one
deputy secretary shall be designated
to assist the secretary in carrying
out
Party-building work. Eligible
members of the Party Committee
can
join the Board of Directors,
the
Supervisory
Committee
and
the
Executive
Committee through
legal
procedures,
while
eligible
members of the Board of Directors,
Supervisory Committee
and
the
Executive Committee can also join
the Party Committee in accordance
with relevant rules and procedures.
Meanwhile,
the
commissions
for discipline inspection of the
Communist Party of the CITIC
Securities
Company
Limited
(the
"Party
Discipline
Inspection
Commissions") shall be established
by the Company in accordance with
relevant requirements.
Original Articles
New Articles
Basis for the
Article No.
Article
Article No.
Article
Amendments
Newly
added
article. The
Article 69
The
Party
Committee
of
the
Article
19
of
the
numbering of
the original
Company shall perform the duties in
Company
Law
and
article is adjusted accordingly.
accordance with the Constitution of
relevant
requirements
The content is omitted.
the Communist Party of China,
the
regarding incorporation
Working Rules for the Party Group
of
Party-building
of the Communist Party of China,
work
into the
articles
the Working Rules for the Grassroot
of
associations
of
Organizations
of
the
State-owned
financial enterprises
Enterprises of the Communist Party
of China (Trial)and other internal
laws and regulations of the Party.
(1) ensure and supervise the
Company's
implementation
of policies and guidelines of
the Party and the State, and
implement
major
strategic
decisions
of the
Central
Committee of the Party and
the State Council, as well as
important
work
arrangements
of higher - level Party
organizations.
(2)
strengthen
its
leadership
and gate keeping role in the
management
of
the
process
of
selection
and
appointment
of
personnel,
focusing
on
standards,
procedure,
evaluation,
recommendation
and
supervision,
uphold
the
integration of the principle that
the Party manages the officials
with the function of the Board
of Directors in the lawful
selection
of
the
management
and with the lawful exercise
of
authority
of
appointment,
promotion
and
demotion
of
personnel by the management.
Original Articles
New Articles
Basis for the
Article No.
Article
Article No.
Article
Amendments
(3) discuss and decide the reform,
development
and
stability
of
the
Company,
major
operational
and
management
issues
and
major
issues
concerning
employee
interests
in accordance with the relevant
requirements,
and
put
forth
comments
and
suggestions.
Support
the
General
Meeting
of
Shareholders,
the
Board
of Directors,
the
Supervisory
Committee
and
the Executive
Committee in performing their
duties in accordance with law
and
support
the
employee
representatives
general
meeting in carrying out its
work.
(4) a s s u m e
t h e
p r i m a r y
responsibility to run the Party
comprehensively
with
strict
discipline, lead the Company's
ideological and political work,
the United Front work, the
cultural
and
ethical
progress,
corporate
culture
cultivation
as well as the work of groups
such as the labor union and
the Communist Youth League,
lead the building of the Party's
working style and its clean
and honest administration, and
support
the
Party
Discipline
Inspection
Commissions
in
earnestly
performing its
supervisory responsibilities.
Original Articles
New Articles
Basis for the
Article No.
Article
Article No.
Article
Amendments
(5) strengthen
the
building
of
the
Company's
grassroots
Party organizations and of its
contingent
of Party members,
give full play to the role of
Party
branches
as
strongholds
and to the role of Party
members
as
pioneers
and
fine examples, and unite and
lead
officials and
employees
company-wide to devote
themselves into the reform and
development of the Company.
(6) other material matters that fall
within the duty of the Party
Committee.
Newly
added
article. The
Article 180
The opinions of the Party Committee
Article
19
of
the
numbering of
the original
shall be heard before the Board of
Company
Law
and
article is adjusted accordingly.
Directors decides on material issues
relevant
requirements
The content is omitted.
of the Company.
regarding incorporation
of
Party-building
work
into the
articles
of
associations
of
financial enterprises
Note: The above table does not include the amendments to the numbering of subsequent articles due to the newly added articles.
The above-mentioned proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of a special resolution. The Company will complete the relevant filings in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the regulatory requirements.
POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD
As mentioned above, given CITIC Corporation Limited submitted the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company to the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board shall dispatch a supplemental circular in relation to the provisional proposal to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As such, the Board also resolved at the meeting held on 28 July 2020 that the Extraordinary General Meeting originally scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 31 July 2020 will be postponed to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. The venue of the Extraordinary General Meeting remains unchanged, being Qing Room, 5th Floor, Beijing Ruicheng Four Seasons Hotel, No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC.
In order to determine H Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the H Share register of members of the Company was scheduled to be closed from Wednesday, 1 July 2020 to Friday, 31 July 2020 (both days inclusive). Given the Extraordinary General Meeting has been postponed to be held on 18 August 2020, the last date for closure of the H Share register of members of the Company will be extended to Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (including the last day). Accordingly, no H share transfer will be registered during the period from Wednesday, 1 July 2020 to Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (both days inclusive). The H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting.
SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR AND SECOND PROXY FORM OF THE EXTRAORDIANRY GENERAL MEETING
A supplemental circular containing detailed information of the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Supplemental Circular") will be dispatched to the H Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, for the purpose of Shareholders' considering, and if thought fit, approving such special resolution. A "Second Proxy form" will be dispatched to the H Shareholders by the Company together with the Supplemental Circular. The Second Proxy Form will revoke and supersede the proxy form enclosed to the Circular (the "First Proxy Form"). H Shareholders who have submitted the First Proxy Form to the H Share registrar of the Company must note that the First Proxy Form will no longer be applicable to the Extraordinary General Meeting and voting on the new provisional proposal.
H Shareholders who intend to appoint proxies to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote on the new provisional proposal are required to complete the Second Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and return the Second Proxy Form to the H Share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, but in any event, the Second Proxy Form shall be returned in person or by mail not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof.
Completion and return of the Second Proxy Form will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof in person if they so wish.
By order of the Board
CITIC Securities Company Limited
ZHANG Youjun
Chairman
Beijing, the PRC
28 July 2020
As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Youjun and Mr. YANG Minghui; the non-executive director is Mr. WANG Shuhui; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ke, Mr. HE Jia and Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui.
