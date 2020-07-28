CITIC Securities : ANNOUNCEMENT - WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD 0 07/28/2020 | 11:22am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability) (Stock Code: 6030) ANNOUNCEMENT WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND POSTPONEMENT OF 2020 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD References are made to the notice (the "EGM Notice") and the circular (the "Circular") of 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company") dated 16 June 2020, which set out the resolution to be considered at the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") to be held on 31 July 2020, i.e. the Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company. Unless the context requires otherwise, all capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular. WITHDRAWAL OF THE RESOLUTION OF AND SUBMISSION OF PROVISIONAL PROPOSAL TO THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

1. Withdrawal of the Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company

The board of directors of the Company (the " Board ") hereby notifies all Shareholders that, given the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association need further improvements, the Board resolved at a meeting held on 28 July 2020 to withdraw the "1. Resolution on the Amendments to the Articles of Association of the Company" as a special resolution set out in the EGM Notice. 1 2. Submission of the Provisional Proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company The Board also considered and approved the Proposal on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company at the above-mentioned meeting, and agreed to make amendments and improvements to the Articles of Association. In accordance with the Articles of Association, the Board, as the convener of the Shareholders' general meeting, shall not make any change to the proposals set forth in the notice of the Shareholders' general meeting or submit any new proposal after publishing the notice of the shareholders' general meeting. Shareholders that hold, individually or collectively, 3% or more of the Shares of the Company may submit provisional proposals in writing to the convener 10 days prior to the date of the Shareholders' general meeting. On 28 July 2020, the Board received the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company submitted by CITIC Corporation Limited, the largest Shareholder of the Company, to the Extraordinary General Meeting. In accordance with Article 19 of the Company Law and the relevant requirements regarding incorporation of Party-building work into the articles of association of financial enterprises and after taking into consideration the actual situation of the Company, it is proposed to amend and improve certain articles of the Articles of Association. Detailed information of the proposed amendments and improvements to the Articles of Association is as follows: Original Articles New Articles Basis for the Article No. Article Article No. Article Amendments Newly added article. The Article 10 In accordance with the relevant Article 19 of the original Article 10 is adjusted provisions of the Constitution of the Company Law and accordingly to Article 11. The Communist Party of China and the relevant requirements content is omitted. Company Law, organizations of the regarding incorporation Communist Party of China shall be of Party-building established. The Party Committee work into the articles shall play the leadership role, setting of associations of the direction, keeping in mind financial enterprises the big picture and ensuring the implementation of the Party policies and principles. The working organs of the Party shall be established with sufficient staff to deal with Party affairs and sufficient funds to operate the Party organization. 2 Original Articles New Articles Basis for the Article No. Article Article No. Article Amendments Newly added chapter. Chapter 4 Party Organization Article 19 of the The numbering of the Company Law and original chapter is adjusted relevant requirements accordingly. The content is regarding incorporation omitted. of Party-building work into the articles of associations of financial enterprises Newly added article. Article 68 The Committee of the Communist Article 19 of the The numbering of the Party of the CITIC Securities Company Law and original article is adjusted Company Limited (the "Party relevant requirements accordingly. The content is Committee") shall be established by regarding incorporation omitted. the Company. The Party Committee of Party-building shall consist of one secretary, one to work into the articles two deputy secretaries, and several of associations of other members. The chairman of financial enterprises the Board of Directors and the secretary of the Party Committee shall be the same person, and one deputy secretary shall be designated to assist the secretary in carrying out Party-building work. Eligible members of the Party Committee can join the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Committee and the Executive Committee through legal procedures, while eligible members of the Board of Directors, Supervisory Committee and the Executive Committee can also join the Party Committee in accordance with relevant rules and procedures. Meanwhile, the commissions for discipline inspection of the Communist Party of the CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Party Discipline Inspection Commissions") shall be established by the Company in accordance with relevant requirements. 3 Original Articles New Articles Basis for the Article No. Article Article No. Article Amendments Newly added article. The Article 69 The Party Committee of the Article 19 of the numbering of the original Company shall perform the duties in Company Law and article is adjusted accordingly. accordance with the Constitution of relevant requirements The content is omitted. the Communist Party of China, the regarding incorporation Working Rules for the Party Group of Party-building of the Communist Party of China, work into the articles the Working Rules for the Grassroot of associations of Organizations of the State-owned financial enterprises Enterprises of the Communist Party of China (Trial)and other internal laws and regulations of the Party. (1) ensure and supervise the Company's implementation of policies and guidelines of the Party and the State, and implement major strategic decisions of the Central Committee of the Party and the State Council, as well as important work arrangements of higher - level Party organizations. (2) strengthen its leadership and gate keeping role in the management of the process of selection and appointment of personnel, focusing on standards, procedure, evaluation, recommendation and supervision, uphold the integration of the principle that the Party manages the officials with the function of the Board of Directors in the lawful selection of the management and with the lawful exercise of authority of appointment, promotion and demotion of personnel by the management. 4 Original Articles New Articles Basis for the Article No. Article Article No. Article Amendments (3) discuss and decide the reform, development and stability of the Company, major operational and management issues and major issues concerning employee interests in accordance with the relevant requirements, and put forth comments and suggestions. Support the General Meeting of Shareholders, the Board of Directors, the Supervisory Committee and the Executive Committee in performing their duties in accordance with law and support the employee representatives general meeting in carrying out its work. (4) a s s u m e t h e p r i m a r y responsibility to run the Party comprehensively with strict discipline, lead the Company's ideological and political work, the United Front work, the cultural and ethical progress, corporate culture cultivation as well as the work of groups such as the labor union and the Communist Youth League, lead the building of the Party's working style and its clean and honest administration, and support the Party Discipline Inspection Commissions in earnestly performing its supervisory responsibilities. 5 Original Articles New Articles Basis for the Article No. Article Article No. Article Amendments (5) strengthen the building of the Company's grassroots Party organizations and of its contingent of Party members, give full play to the role of Party branches as strongholds and to the role of Party members as pioneers and fine examples, and unite and lead officials and employees company-wide to devote themselves into the reform and development of the Company. (6) other material matters that fall within the duty of the Party Committee. Newly added article. The Article 180 The opinions of the Party Committee Article 19 of the numbering of the original shall be heard before the Board of Company Law and article is adjusted accordingly. Directors decides on material issues relevant requirements The content is omitted. of the Company. regarding incorporation of Party-building work into the articles of associations of financial enterprises Note: The above table does not include the amendments to the numbering of subsequent articles due to the newly added articles. The above-mentioned proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are subject to the approval by the Shareholders at the Extraordinary General Meeting by way of a special resolution. The Company will complete the relevant filings in relation to the amendments to the Articles of Association in accordance with the regulatory requirements. 6 POSTPONEMENT OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING AND EXTENSION OF BOOK CLOSURE PERIOD As mentioned above, given CITIC Corporation Limited submitted the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company to the Extraordinary General Meeting, the Board shall dispatch a supplemental circular in relation to the provisional proposal to the Shareholders in accordance with the requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules. As such, the Board also resolved at the meeting held on 28 July 2020 that the Extraordinary General Meeting originally scheduled to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, 31 July 2020 will be postponed to be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, 18 August 2020. The venue of the Extraordinary General Meeting remains unchanged, being Qing Room, 5th Floor, Beijing Ruicheng Four Seasons Hotel, No. 48 Liangmaqiao Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, the PRC. In order to determine H Shareholders' entitlement to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting, the H Share register of members of the Company was scheduled to be closed from Wednesday, 1 July 2020 to Friday, 31 July 2020 (both days inclusive). Given the Extraordinary General Meeting has been postponed to be held on 18 August 2020, the last date for closure of the H Share register of members of the Company will be extended to Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (including the last day). Accordingly, no H share transfer will be registered during the period from Wednesday, 1 July 2020 to Tuesday, 18 August 2020 (both days inclusive). The H Shareholders whose names appear on the H Share register of members of the Company on Tuesday, 18 August 2020 are entitled to attend and vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting. SUPPLEMENTAL CIRCULAR AND SECOND PROXY FORM OF THE EXTRAORDIANRY GENERAL MEETING A supplemental circular containing detailed information of the provisional proposal relating to the Resolution on the Amendments and Improvements to the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Supplemental Circular") will be dispatched to the H Shareholders as soon as practicable in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, for the purpose of Shareholders' considering, and if thought fit, approving such special resolution. A "Second Proxy form" will be dispatched to the H Shareholders by the Company together with the Supplemental Circular. The Second Proxy Form will revoke and supersede the proxy form enclosed to the Circular (the "First Proxy Form"). H Shareholders who have submitted the First Proxy Form to the H Share registrar of the Company must note that the First Proxy Form will no longer be applicable to the Extraordinary General Meeting and voting on the new provisional proposal. 7 H Shareholders who intend to appoint proxies to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting and vote on the new provisional proposal are required to complete the Second Proxy Form in accordance with the instructions printed thereon, and return the Second Proxy Form to the H Share registrar of the Company in Hong Kong, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong, but in any event, the Second Proxy Form shall be returned in person or by mail not less than 24 hours before the time appointed for the postponed Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof. Completion and return of the Second Proxy Form will not preclude the Shareholders from attending and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof in person if they so wish. By order of the Board CITIC Securities Company Limited ZHANG Youjun Chairman Beijing, the PRC 28 July 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Youjun and Mr. YANG Minghui; the non-executive director is Mr. WANG Shuhui; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ke, Mr. HE Jia and Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui. 8 Attachments Original document

