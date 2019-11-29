CITIC Securities : APPOINTMENTS OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6030)

APPOINTMENTS OF

EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS OF

THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun were elected as employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") by all the employee representatives of the Third Session of the employee representatives general meeting of the Company. The term of office of the employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee shall be the same as the term of office of the non-employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee, which shall be three years, commencing from the date when the resolution in relation to the re-election of the non-employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee are considered and approved at the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM"). The qualification of each of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun for serving as a supervisor of a securities company has been approved by the securities regulatory authorities.

Biography details of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun are set out as follows:

Mr. LI Ning, aged 34, currently serves as the senior vice president of the Investment Banking Management Committee of the Company. Mr. LI joined the Company in May 2011 and previously worked as the auditor and senior auditor of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian, and senior manager and vice president of the Investment Banking Management Committee of the Company. Mr. LI obtained a Bachelor's degree in economics from Shandong Economics College in 2006 and obtained a Master's degree in economics from University of International Business and Economics in 2008. Mr. LI was qualified as a Chinese CPA in 2014 and obtained the qualification as sponsor representative in 2019.

Ms. NIU Xuekun, aged 45, currently serves as the senior vice president of the Planning and Finance Department of the Company. Ms. NIU joined the Company in October 2000 and previously worked as the accountant of Shenzhen Property Management Co., Ltd., and senior manager and vice

president of the Planning and Finance Department of the Company. Ms. NIU currently also serves as a supervisor of each of GoldStone Zexin Investment Management Co., Ltd. ( 金石澤信投資管

理有限公司 ), CITIC Securities (Qingdao) Training Centre Hotel Management Co., Ltd. ( 中信 証券 ( 青島 ) 培訓中心酒店管理有限公司 ) and CITIC Securities Investment Limited ( 中信証