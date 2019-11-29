Log in
CITIC Securities : APPOINTMENTS OF EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS OF THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

0
11/29/2019 | 09:03am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 6030)

APPOINTMENTS OF

EMPLOYEE REPRESENTATIVE SUPERVISORS OF

THE SEVENTH SESSION OF THE SUPERVISORY COMMITTEE

The board of directors (the "Board") of CITIC Securities Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun were elected as employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") by all the employee representatives of the Third Session of the employee representatives general meeting of the Company. The term of office of the employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee shall be the same as the term of office of the non-employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee, which shall be three years, commencing from the date when the resolution in relation to the re-election of the non-employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee are considered and approved at the 2019 second extraordinary general meeting of the Company (the "EGM"). The qualification of each of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun for serving as a supervisor of a securities company has been approved by the securities regulatory authorities.

Biography details of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun are set out as follows:

Mr. LI Ning, aged 34, currently serves as the senior vice president of the Investment Banking Management Committee of the Company. Mr. LI joined the Company in May 2011 and previously worked as the auditor and senior auditor of PricewaterhouseCoopers Zhong Tian, and senior manager and vice president of the Investment Banking Management Committee of the Company. Mr. LI obtained a Bachelor's degree in economics from Shandong Economics College in 2006 and obtained a Master's degree in economics from University of International Business and Economics in 2008. Mr. LI was qualified as a Chinese CPA in 2014 and obtained the qualification as sponsor representative in 2019.

Ms. NIU Xuekun, aged 45, currently serves as the senior vice president of the Planning and Finance Department of the Company. Ms. NIU joined the Company in October 2000 and previously worked as the accountant of Shenzhen Property Management Co., Ltd., and senior manager and vice

president of the Planning and Finance Department of the Company. Ms. NIU currently also serves as a supervisor of each of GoldStone Zexin Investment Management Co., Ltd. ( 金石澤信投資管

理有限公司 ), CITIC Securities (Qingdao) Training Centre Hotel Management Co., Ltd. ( 中信 証券 ( 青島 ) 培訓中心酒店管理有限公司 ) and CITIC Securities Investment Limited ( 中信証

1

券投資有限公司 ). Ms. NIU obtained a Bachelor's degree in economics and a Master's degree in management from Dongbei University of Finance & Economics in 1996 and 1999, respectively. Ms. NIU was qualified as a Chinese CPA and a senior accountant in 2002 and 2015, respectively.

Saved as disclosed above, each of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun has confirmed that, (i) he or she does not hold any other positions with the Company or any of its subsidiaries and has not been a director in any other listed companies during the past three years; (ii) he or she has no relationship with any director, senior management or substantial shareholder of the Company or any of its subsidiaries; and (iii) as at the date of this announcement, he or she does not have any interest in the shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

In addition, each of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun has also confirmed that there is no other information in relation to his or her appointment that needs to be disclosed pursuant to Rules 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, and there is no other matter in relation to his or her appointment that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The remuneration of each of Mr. LI Ning and Ms. NIU Xuekun as employee representative supervisors of the Seventh Session of the Supervisory Committee will be determined according to the Remuneration Management System of the Company, which may include basic annual salary, annual salary linked to performance, special awards and insurance benefits. The Company will enter into service contracts with each of them in due course.

Mr. LEI Yong and Mr. YANG Zhenyu, employee representative supervisors of the Sixth Session of the Supervisory Committee, will retire as employee representative supervisors after the conclusion of the EGM. Mr. LEI Yong and Mr. YANG Zhenyu fulfilled their duties and obligations during their tenure of service. The Company would like to express its appreciation to Mr. LEI Yong and Mr. YANG Zhenyu for their active role in regulating the operation of the Company.

By order of the Board

CITIC Securities Company Limited

ZHANG Youjun

Chairman

Beijing, the PRC

29 November 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. ZHANG Youjun and Mr. YANG Minghui; the non-executive director is Mr. KUANG Tao; and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. LIU Ke, Mr. HE Jia and Mr. ZHOU Zhonghui.

2

Disclaimer

CITIC Securities Co. Ltd. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 14:02:03 UTC
0
