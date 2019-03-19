CITIC Securities : CLSA chief executive Jonathan Slone resigns

Jonathan Slone's departure comes just two weeks after CLSA Chairman Tang Zhenyi left the Asia-focused broker, which was bought by CITIC Securities in 2013.

Slone, who joined CLSA in 1988 as regional research director, oversaw CLSA's global operations in broking, investment banking, asset management, research and sales.

The company returned to its CLSA branding in 2017, dropping the name Citic CLSA, although it continued to operate as the international arm of CITIC Securities.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee, Jennifer Hughes and Julie Zhu; Editing by Christopher Cushing)