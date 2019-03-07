Log in
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY

(600030)
CITIC Securities : China punishes lenders for channeling money into stocks- state media

03/07/2019 | 11:36pm EST

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's banking watchdog has punished two lenders for illegally channeling money into the stock market, the official Securities Times said on Friday, a possible signal that this year's sharp share gains are prompting regulators to tight supervision.

Also on Friday, one of China's biggest brokerages, Citic Securities, issued a rare "sell" rating. It made that call for the Shanghai-listed shares of People's Insurance Group of China (PICC), citing frothy valuations.

China's main share indexes both fell nearly 3 percent on Friday morning, but remain up more than 20 percent this year.

The Securities Times said the Taizhou branch of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) on Thursday fined two local lenders for lax loan supervision, which led to the banks' money illegally flowing into the stock market.

The Chinese government bans the use of loans to bet on stocks, but there are signs of banks' money increasingly flowing into stocks via shadow lenders or consumer borrowings.

Chinese regulators have so far appeared positive towards rising risk appetites, as Beijing needs a vibrant stock market to help fund the struggling private sector as well as technology start-ups.

Although the fines against the two lenders are small - 300,000 yuan ($44,643) and 250,000 yuan respectively - the penalty could signal regulators' concern over sharp gains against the backdrop of an economic slowdown.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen and John Ruwitch; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 44 622 M
EBIT 2019 14 916 M
Net income 2019 11 832 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,50%
P/E ratio 2019 27,17
P/E ratio 2020 23,06
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,76x
Capi. / Sales 2020 6,05x
Capitalization 302 B
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 19,1  CNY
Spread / Average Target -28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang General Manager & Executive Director
Federico Bazzoni Managing Director
Yong Lei Chairman-Supervisory Board
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Xiao Bo Ge Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY66.77%44 964
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP16.58%71 717
MORGAN STANLEY4.97%71 120
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE)10.47%60 327
CHINA SECURITIES CO LTD257.75%28 230
HUATAI SECURITIES50.62%27 326
