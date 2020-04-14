CITIC Securities : Not Aware of Any Information Regarding Merger With CSC Financial

By Martin Mou



CITIC Securities Co. and CSC Financial Co. said they weren't aware of merger talks between the two security brokerages.

Bloomberg Tuesday reported that the two companies had begun due diligence and a feasibility study to potentially merge into a company that can better compete with global investment banks, when China is opening up its financial markets.

"The company has not received any written or verbal information from any government department in respect of the above-mentioned rumors," CSC Financial said late Tuesday.

In a separate statement, CITIC Securities said the company wasn't aware of any related information regarding the press speculation.

Shares of the two brokerages, which also engage in investment banking, rose following the Bloomberg report. CSC Financial closed 8.5% higher while CITIC Securities gained 3.3%.

