MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  CITIC Securities Company Limited    600030

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
CITIC Securities : Not Aware of Any Information Regarding Merger With CSC Financial

04/14/2020 | 09:01pm EDT

By Martin Mou

CITIC Securities Co. and CSC Financial Co. said they weren't aware of merger talks between the two security brokerages.

Bloomberg Tuesday reported that the two companies had begun due diligence and a feasibility study to potentially merge into a company that can better compete with global investment banks, when China is opening up its financial markets.

"The company has not received any written or verbal information from any government department in respect of the above-mentioned rumors," CSC Financial said late Tuesday.

In a separate statement, CITIC Securities said the company wasn't aware of any related information regarding the press speculation.

Shares of the two brokerages, which also engage in investment banking, rose following the Bloomberg report. CSC Financial closed 8.5% higher while CITIC Securities gained 3.3%.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED 2.03% 22.58 End-of-day quote.0.13%
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD. 1.42% 6.44 End-of-day quote.-0.62%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 49 198 M
EBIT 2020 19 480 M
Net income 2020 14 993 M
Debt 2020 77 305 M
Yield 2020 2,42%
P/E ratio 2020 19,5x
P/E ratio 2021 17,0x
EV / Sales2020 7,23x
EV / Sales2021 6,50x
Capitalization 278 B
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,05  CNY
Last Close Price 23,21  CNY
Spread / Highest target 40,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Hao Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiong Li Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED0.13%37 898
MORGAN STANLEY-22.57%62 360
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-22.07%61 615
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-26.89%44 759
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.-0.62%28 368
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.0.34%21 339
Categories
