Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Shanghai Stock Exchange  >  CITIC Securities Company Limited    600030   CNE000001DB6

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

China regulator encourages brokerages, mutual funds to merge, media says

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 10:54pm EDT

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China's top securities regulator is encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses, the state-run China Securities Journal reported on Saturday.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) aims to solve the problem of competition among industry peers with the move, and the top securities watchdog supports launching employee stock ownership and equity incentive plans, the newspaper said.

"In order to achieve the effect of mergers and acquisitions and realise the coordinated development of parent companies and their subsidiaries, the CSRC supports the institutions setting up more flexible business scope on the premise of effectively managing unfair competition, preventing conflicts of interest and transferring interests," the newspaper said, citing a notice sent out by the regulator.

Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that China's largest broker, Citic Securities Co, and smaller rival China Securities Co (CSC) had secured informal agreement to merge, although the two companies said they were not aware of such a merger plan.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by William Mallard)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIC LIMITED 0.65% 7.72 End-of-day quote.-25.91%
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED -2.39% 28.62 End-of-day quote.13.12%
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD. 0.74% 10.86 End-of-day quote.61.61%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY L
07/17China regulator encourages brokerages, mutual funds to merge, media says
RE
07/08Credit Suisse aims for 100% of securities venture in China growth plan
RE
07/08Credit Suisse aims for 100% of securities venture in China growth plan
RE
07/07CITIC SECURITIES : CLSA expands access for Asia rich to unicorn tech investments
RE
07/06Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
DJ
07/06Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market
DJ
06/30China Vanke to Recover CNY39.04 Billion Lent to Unit Via Stake-Sale Deal
DJ
06/28China plans to grant investment banking licenses to lenders - Caixin
RE
06/15WHEN CHINA'S AGGRESSIVE DEBT COLLECT : 'You Committed a Sin'
DJ
06/12Spike in China bond yields points to shift in stimulus strategy
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 52 251 M 7 474 M 7 474 M
Net income 2020 15 054 M 2 153 M 2 153 M
Net Debt 2020 127 B 18 168 M 18 168 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 1,95%
Capitalization 341 B 48 729 M 48 734 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 8,95x
Nbr of Employees 15 908
Free-Float 80,2%
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 28,01 CNY
Last Close Price 28,62 CNY
Spread / Highest target 41,1%
Spread / Average Target -2,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Chang Yi Zhang Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiong Li Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED13.12%49 864
MORGAN STANLEY2.52%82 943
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-8.05%76 978
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-29.69%44 956
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.61.61%44 238
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.3.40%25 596
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group