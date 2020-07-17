China regulator encourages brokerages, mutual funds to merge, media says

SHANGHAI, July 18 (Reuters) - China's top securities
regulator is encouraging mergers and acquisitions among
brokerages and mutual fund houses, the state-run China
Securities Journal reported on Saturday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) aims to
solve the problem of competition among industry peers with the
move, and the top securities watchdog supports launching
employee stock ownership and equity incentive plans, the
newspaper said.
"In order to achieve the effect of mergers and acquisitions
and realise the coordinated development of parent companies and
their subsidiaries, the CSRC supports the institutions setting
up more flexible business scope on the premise of effectively
managing unfair competition, preventing conflicts of interest
and transferring interests," the newspaper said, citing a notice
sent out by the regulator.
Earlier this month, Bloomberg News reported that China's
largest broker, Citic Securities Co, and smaller
rival China Securities Co (CSC) had secured informal
agreement to merge, although the two companies said they were
not aware of such a merger plan.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by William
Mallard)