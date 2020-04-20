Log in
CITIC Securities Company Limited

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
  Report
News 
News

China's top brokerage hires Vanguard ex-Asia boss for global drive

04/20/2020 | 05:40am EDT
The logo of CITIC Securities is seen at its branch in Beijing

China's Citic Securities Co., has hired Charles Lin, the former Asia head of Vanguard Group, to be vice chairman of Hong Kong unit CLSA, as the biggest Chinese securities company seeks to build up an international presence.

Chinese companies are ramping up efforts to compete with global counterparts, such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, at home and abroad.

As part of that drive, China, the world's second largest economy, has removed ownership restrictions on foreign investors on securities firms and mutual funds from April 1, allowing them access to its $45 trillion finance sector.

Lin, 37, will take on his leading role at CLSA, the Hong Kong-based broker Citic Securities acquired in 2013 for global expansion, a company statement said on Monday.

"Citic Securities has taken a more proactive approach to attracting talent for its international business," Zhang Youjun, chairman of Citic Securities, said in the statement.

Lin, who joined Vanguard in 2011, has been its head of greater China since 2014 and was promoted to head of Asia in 2018, when the U.S. company was laying the groundwork for expansion in China.

Lin left Vanguard in January, shortly after it received regulatory approval to launch a robo-advisor service with Chinese fintech giant Ant Financial. The service was launched earlier this month.

By Zhang Yan and Ryan Woo

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2020 49 198 M
EBIT 2020 20 781 M
Net income 2020 15 033 M
Debt 2020 77 305 M
Yield 2020 2,41%
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 7,26x
EV / Sales2021 6,53x
Capitalization 280 B
Chart CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
CITIC Securities Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,13  CNY
Last Close Price 23,38  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,50%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ming Hui Yang President & Executive Director
You Jun Zhang Chairman
Hao Liu Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jiong Li Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Qun Li Song Chief Engineer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED-1.31%39 577
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC.-20.20%63 097
MORGAN STANLEY-23.53%61 588
THE CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION-24.75%46 072
CSC FINANCIAL CO., LTD.0.14%32 703
HUATAI SECURITIES CO., LTD.-0.77%21 719
