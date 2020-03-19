Citic Securities : 2019 Net Profit Rose 30%

By Yifan Wang



Citic Securities Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 30%, driven by a surge in investment income and improved cost efficiency.

Net profit for the year came in at 12.23 billion yuan (US$1.72 billion), compared with CNY9.39 billion in 2018, the Chinese financial firm said late Thursday.

Revenue grew 16% to CNY43.14 billion, mainly due to significantly higher investment income, which more than doubled in 2019.

Operating expenses rose by a slower pace of 3.7%.

For 2020, the company says that a low-rate environment may hurt the returns of some of its businesses.

