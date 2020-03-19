Log in
CITIC Securities Company Limited    600030

CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED

(600030)
End-of-day quote SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE - 03/19
22.36 CNY   +0.58%
08:52pCITIC SECURITIES : 2019 Net Profit Rose 30%
DJ
07:51aChina's top brokerage CITIC sounds warning after strong start to year
RE
03/17CITIC SECURITIES COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
Citic Securities : 2019 Net Profit Rose 30%

03/19/2020 | 08:52pm EDT

By Yifan Wang

Citic Securities Co.'s 2019 net profit rose 30%, driven by a surge in investment income and improved cost efficiency.

Net profit for the year came in at 12.23 billion yuan (US$1.72 billion), compared with CNY9.39 billion in 2018, the Chinese financial firm said late Thursday.

Revenue grew 16% to CNY43.14 billion, mainly due to significantly higher investment income, which more than doubled in 2019.

Operating expenses rose by a slower pace of 3.7%.

For 2020, the company says that a low-rate environment may hurt the returns of some of its businesses.

Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 46 790 M
EBIT 2019 18 802 M
Net income 2019 13 676 M
Debt 2019 64 626 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 7,05x
EV / Sales2020 6,99x
Capitalization 265 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 25,45  CNY
Last Close Price 22,36  CNY
Spread / Highest target 47,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,7%
EPS Revisions
