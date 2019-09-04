Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form: Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）
（Stock Code 股份代號：01883）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
5 September 2019
Dear Non-registered Shareholders(Note) ,
CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")
English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comand are also available on the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications# in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Request Form may also be downloaded under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comor the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.
Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited
Tso Mun Wai
Company Secretary
Note:
This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are
held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing
Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the
Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.
Corporate Communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules)
各位非登記股東（附註）：
中信國際電訊集團有限公司（「本公司」）
－ 二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站(www.citictel.com) 投 資 者 項 下 的「公 告 與 通 函」欄 目 及 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎查閱。
倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊# 之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並在申請表格上簽名， 然後把表格交回本公司之香港股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和 中心54 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回，而毌須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.citictel.com) 投資者項下的「公告與通函」欄目或披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。
請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊的 印刷本及所選擇之語言版本。
倘若 閣下有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正）致電 股份過戶登記處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333 查詢。
代表
中信國際電訊集團有限公司
公司秘書
曹敏慧
謹啓
二零一九年九月五日
附註： 本函件乃向本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央 結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司欲收到公司通訊）發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的所有本公司 股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表格。
-
公司通訊包括本公司的中期報告╱年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。
25th Floor, CITIC Telecom Tower, 93 Kwai Fuk Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong 香港新界葵涌葵福路93 號中信電訊大廈25 樓
Tel 電話: (852) 2377 8888 Fax 傳真: (852) 2376 2063 Website 網站: www.citictel.com
Name(s) and address of Non-registered Shareholder(s):
非登記股東的姓名及地址：
Request Form 申請表格
To: CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
致：
中信國際電訊集團有限公司（「公司」）
(Stock Code: 01883)
（股份代號：01883）
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
香港皇后大道東183 號
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
合和中心54 樓
I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this Request Form) and all future Corporate Communications# of the Company in printed form in the manner indicated below:
本人╱吾等現欲以下列方式收取本次公司通訊（定義見本申請表格背面）及所有日後公司通訊# 之印刷本： (Please mark ✓ in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號)
-
僅收取英文印刷本；或
in printed form in Chinese only; OR
-
僅收取中文印刷本；或
in printed form in both English and Chinese.
-
同時收取英文及中文印刷本。in printed form in English only; OR
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼
Signature(s) 簽名
Date 日期
Notes 附註：
-
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name(s) and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left hand corner in this Request Form if you download this form from the website.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本申請表格，請於本表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
-
This Request Form is to be completed by non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications).
本申請表格是由公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有的公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，並透過香港中央結算有限公司 不時向公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司欲收到公司通訊）填妥的。
-
Any form with more than one box marked ✓, with no box marked ✓, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
-
The above instruction will apply to all the Company's Corporate Communications to be sent to you until you notify the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at anytime ceased to have shareholdings in the Company.
上述指示適用於發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊，直至 閣下通知公司之香港股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時候停止持 有公司的股份。
-
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Request Form.
為免存疑，公司概不接受在本申請表格上書寫的任何其他特定指示。
-
Corporate Communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).
-
-
司通訊包括公司的中期報告╱ 年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.
本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。 Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人 資料，本公司可能無法處理 閣下的指示。
Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記處及╱或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作 出披露或轉移，並將在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及╱或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及╱或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過下列途徑以書面方式提出：
By mail to:
|
Privacy Compliance Officer
|
|
|
Tricor Investor Services Limited
合和中心54 樓
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
卓佳證券登記有限公司
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
私隱條例事務主任
Please cut the mailing label and stick it on the envelope
in order to return this Request Form to us.
No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong.
閣下寄回本申請表格時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。
如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。
MAILING LABEL 郵寄標籤
Tricor Investor Services Limited
卓佳證券登記有限公司
Freepost No. 37 簡便回郵號碼：37
Hong Kong 香港