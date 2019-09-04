Notification Letter to Non-Registered Shareholders and Request Form: Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：01883）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

5 September 2019

Dear Non-registered Shareholders(Note) ,

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comand are also available on the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication and all future Corporate Communications# in printed form, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Request Form may also be downloaded under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comor the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

Please note that by completing and returning the Request Form to request for the printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication, you will expressly indicate that you prefer to receive all future Corporate Communications of the Company in printed form in the language(s) selected.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited Tso Mun Wai Company Secretary Note: This letter is addressed to non-registered shareholders (a "non-registered shareholder" means such person or company whose shares in the Company are held in the Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such person or company wishes to receive Corporate Communications). If you have sold or transferred all your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

Corporate Communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules)

各位非登記股東（附註）：

中信國際電訊集團有限公司（「本公司」）

－ 二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本 次 公 司 通 訊 之 英 文 及 中 文 版 本 已 上 載 於 本 公 司 網 站(www.citictel.com) 投 資 者 項 下 的「公 告 與 通 函」欄 目 及 披 露 易 網 站 (www.hkexnews.hk)，歡迎查閱。

倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊及所有日後公司通訊# 之印刷本，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並在申請表格上簽名， 然後把表格交回本公司之香港股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大道東183 號合和 中心54 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用申請表格內的郵寄標籤寄回，而毌須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票。 申請表格亦可於本公司網站(www.citictel.com) 投資者項下的「公告與通函」欄目或披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。

請注意，當 閣下填寫及寄回申請表格以索取本次公司通訊的印刷本後，即表示 閣下確認擬收取本公司所有日後公司通訊的 印刷本及所選擇之語言版本。

倘若 閣下有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正）致電 股份過戶登記處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333 查詢。

代表

中信國際電訊集團有限公司

公司秘書

曹敏慧

謹啓

二零一九年九月五日

附註： 本函件乃向本公司之非登記股東（「非登記股東」指所持有的本公司股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央 結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知表示該等人士或公司欲收到公司通訊）發出。倘若 閣下已出售或轉讓所持有的所有本公司 股份，則毋須理會本函件及背面的申請表格。

公司通訊包括本公司的中期報告 ╱ 年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。

