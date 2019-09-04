Notification Letter to Shareholders and Change Request Form: Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）

（Stock Code 股份代號：01883）

NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函

5 September 2019

Dear Shareholders,

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company")

Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")

English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on, and may be accessed under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comand are also available on the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive Corporate Communications# in printed form, the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.

If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form and/or to change your language choice and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comor the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or obtaining access to the Corporate Communications on the Company's website and HKExnews's website, the Company will promptly upon written request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change your choice of language and means of receiving Corporate Communications.

Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited

Tso Mun Wai

Company Secretary

Corporate Communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).

各位股東：

中信國際電訊集團有限公司（「本公司」）

－ 二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知

本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.citictel.com)投資者項下的「公告與通函」欄目及披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡迎查閱。倘若 閣下已選擇收取公司通訊# 之印刷本，本次公司通訊已隨本函附上。

倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本及╱或更改收取日後公司通訊的語言版本及方式，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的更改選擇表格，並 在更改選擇表格上簽名，然後把表格交回本公司之香港股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大 道東183 號合和中心54 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用更改選擇表格內的郵寄標籤寄回，而毌須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適 當的郵票。 閣下亦可把已填妥之更改選擇表格的掃描副本電郵至citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。更改選擇表格亦可於本公司網

( www.citictel.com ) 投資者項下的「公告與通函」欄目或披露易網站 ( www.hkexnews.hk ) 內下載。

倘若 閣下已選擇（或被視為已選擇）收取於本公司網站登載的本次公司通訊電子版本，惟因任何理由以致於收取或接收登載於本公司網 站及披露易網站的公司通訊上出現困難，本公司均會因應 閣下之書面要求，隨即寄上本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。

閣 下 可 以 隨 時 向 本 公 司 或 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處（地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓）發 出 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 或 電 郵 通 知（電 郵 地 址 為 citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)，要求更改收取公司通訊的語言版本和收取方式。

倘若 閣下有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正）致電股份過戶 登記處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333 查詢。

代表

中信國際電訊集團有限公司

公司秘書

曹敏慧

謹啓

二零一九年九月五日

公司通訊包括本公司的中期報告 ╱ 年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。

25th Floor, CITIC Telecom Tower, 93 Kwai Fuk Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong 香港新界葵涌葵福路93 號中信電訊大廈25 樓

Tel 電話: (852) 2377 8888 Fax 傳真: (852) 2376 2063 Website 網站: www.citictel.com