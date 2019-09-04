Notification Letter to Shareholders and Change Request Form: Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)
（於香港註冊成立的有限公司）
（Stock Code 股份代號：01883）
NOTIFICATION LETTER 通知信函
5 September 2019
Dear Shareholders,
CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
Notice of Publication of 2019 Interim Report (the "Current Corporate Communication")
English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on, and may be accessed under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comand are also available on the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk. If you have elected to receive Corporate Communications# in printed form, the printed form of the Current Corporate Communication is enclosed.
If you would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form and/or to change your language choice and means of receipt of future Corporate Communications, please complete the Change Request Form on the reverse side of this letter and sign and return to the Company's share registrar in Hong Kong (the "Share Registrar"), Tricor Investor Services Limited, at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. If you post your reply in Hong Kong, you may use the mailing label in the Change Request Form and need not affix a stamp on the envelope when returning your Change Request Form. Otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp. You may also send an email with a scanned copy of the Change Request Form to citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. The Change Request Form may also be downloaded under "Announcements & Circulars" in the Investors section of the Company's website at www.citictel.comor the website of HKExnews at www.hkexnews.hk.
If you have elected (or are deemed to have elected) to receive Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website and for any reason have difficulty in receiving or obtaining access to the Corporate Communications on the Company's website and HKExnews's website, the Company will promptly upon written request send the Current Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.
You may at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company or the Share Registrar at Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong or by email to citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comto change your choice of language and means of receiving Corporate Communications.
Should you have any questions in relation to this letter, please call the telephone hotline of the Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours (9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday, excluding Hong Kong public holidays).
Yours faithfully,
For and on behalf of
CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited
Tso Mun Wai
Company Secretary
Corporate Communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).
各位股東：
中信國際電訊集團有限公司（「本公司」）
－ 二零一九年中期報告（「本次公司通訊」）之發佈通知
本次公司通訊之英文及中文版本已上載於本公司網站(www.citictel.com)投資者項下的「公告與通函」欄目及披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk)， 歡迎查閱。倘若 閣下已選擇收取公司通訊# 之印刷本，本次公司通訊已隨本函附上。
倘若 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本及╱或更改收取日後公司通訊的語言版本及方式，請 閣下填妥在本函背面的更改選擇表格，並 在更改選擇表格上簽名，然後把表格交回本公司之香港股份過戶登記處卓佳證券登記有限公司（「股份過戶登記處」），地址為香港皇后大 道東183 號合和中心54 樓。倘若 閣下在香港投寄，可使用更改選擇表格內的郵寄標籤寄回，而毌須在信封上貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適 當的郵票。 閣下亦可把已填妥之更改選擇表格的掃描副本電郵至citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com。更改選擇表格亦可於本公司網
(www.citictel.com) 投資者項下的「公告與通函」欄目或披露易網站(www.hkexnews.hk) 內下載。
倘若 閣下已選擇（或被視為已選擇）收取於本公司網站登載的本次公司通訊電子版本，惟因任何理由以致於收取或接收登載於本公司網 站及披露易網站的公司通訊上出現困難，本公司均會因應 閣下之書面要求，隨即寄上本次公司通訊的印刷本，費用全免。
閣 下 可 以 隨 時 向 本 公 司 或 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處（地 址 為 香 港 皇 后 大 道 東183 號 合 和 中 心54 樓）發 出 合 理 時 間 的 書 面 或 電 郵 通 知（電 郵 地 址 為 citictelecom-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com)，要求更改收取公司通訊的語言版本和收取方式。
倘若 閣下有任何與本函內容有關的疑問，請於辦公時間內（星期一至星期五（香港公眾假期除外）上午9 時正至下午5 時正）致電股份過戶 登記處電話熱線(852) 2980 1333 查詢。
代表
中信國際電訊集團有限公司
公司秘書
曹敏慧
謹啓
二零一九年九月五日
公司通訊包括本公司的中期報告╱年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。
25th Floor, CITIC Telecom Tower, 93 Kwai Fuk Road, Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong 香港新界葵涌葵福路93 號中信電訊大廈25 樓
Tel 電話: (852) 2377 8888 Fax 傳真: (852) 2376 2063 Website 網站: www.citictel.com
Name(s) and address of Shareholder(s):
股東的姓名及地址：
Change Request Form 更改選擇表格
To: CITIC Telecom International Holdings Limited (the "Company")
致：
中信國際電訊集團有限公司（「公司」）
(Stock Code: 01883)
（股份代號：01883）
c/o Tricor Investor Services Limited
經卓佳證券登記有限公司
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
香港皇后大道東183 號
183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong
合和中心54 樓
I/We have received the Current Corporate Communication (as defined on the reverse side of this Change Request Form) in printed form in English/Chinese or have elected (or am/are deemed to have elected) to receive the Current Corporate Communication in electronic form on the Company's website.
本人╱吾等已收取本次公司通訊（定義見本更改選擇表格背面）之英文╱中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已選擇）收取於公司網站 登載的本次公司通訊電子版本。
Part A I/We would like to receive the Current Corporate Communication in printed form in the manner indicated below:
甲部 本人╱吾等現欲以下列方式收取本次公司通訊之印刷本：
(Please mark ✓ in the following box 請於下列空格內劃上「✓」號)
in printed form in bilingual version (English and Chinese).
收取英文和中文雙語印刷本。
Part B I/We would like to change the way in which I/we receive future Corporate Communications# from the Company in the manner indicated below: 乙部 本人╱吾等現欲更改以下列方式收取公司的日後公司通訊#：
(Please mark ✓ in ONLY ONE of the following boxes 請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「✓」號)
in electronic form on the Company's website and by receiving notification by email to the address below when each corporate communication is made available on the Company's website; OR
收取於公司網站登載的電子版本，並在每次於公司網站登載公司通訊時收取發送至以下電郵地址的電郵通知；或
Email Address
電郵地址
(The Company will send to the email address provided above (if any) a notification of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. If no email address is provided by a shareholder, a letter will be sent to the shareholder notifying the shareholder of the availability of each corporate communication on the Company's website. Please provide the email address in capital letters in English. The email address will be used only for notification of release of Corporate Communications.)
（每次公司網站登載公司通訊時，公司將發送電郵通知至以上提供的電郵地址（如有）。如股東未有提供電郵地址，則將於每次公司網站登載公司通 訊時向該股東發出通知函件。請以英文正楷填寫電郵地址，以上電郵地址僅供用作通知公司通訊的發佈。）
in printed form in English only; OR 僅收取英文印刷本；或
in printed form in Chinese only; OR 僅收取中文印刷本；或
in printed form in both English and Chinese.
同時收取英文及中文印刷本。
Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼
Signature(s) 簽名
Date 日期
Notes 附註：
Please complete all your details clearly. Please specify your name(s) and address clearly in CAPITAL LETTERS IN ENGLISH on the top left hand corner in this Change Request Form if you download this form from the website.
請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。倘若 閣下從網上下載本更改選擇表格，請於本更改選擇表格左上方用英文正楷清楚註明 閣下的姓名及地址。
If your shares are held in joint names, all joint holders should sign this Change Request Form in order for it to be valid.
如屬聯名股東，則本更改選擇表格須由所有聯名持有人簽署，方為有效。
Any form with more than one box marked ✓ in Part B, with no box marked ✓, with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.
如在本表格乙部作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。
For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any other instructions written on this Change Request Form.
為免存疑，公司概不接受在本更改選擇表格上書寫的任何其他特定指示。
Corporate Communications refer to Interim/Annual Reports, notices, documents, or other publications of the Company (including any "Corporate Communication" as defined in the Listing Rules).
司通訊包括公司的中期報告╱ 年報、通告、文件或其他刊物（包括上市規則內所指的「公司通訊」）。
PERSONAL INFORMATION COLLECTION STATEMENT 收集個人資料聲明
"Personal Data" in this statement has the same meaning as "personal data" in the Personal Data (Privacy) Ordinance, Cap 486 ("PDPO"), which includes your name, mailing address and contact telephone number.
本聲明所指的「個人資料」具有《個人資料（私隱）條例》（第486 章）（「私隱條例」）賦予「個人資料」之相同涵義，當中包括 閣下的姓名、郵寄地址及聯絡電話號碼。
Your Personal Data provided in this form will be used in connection with processing your request for obtaining printed copy of the relevant Corporate Communication(s). Your supply of Personal Data is on a voluntary basis. However, we may not be able to process your request unless you provide us with your Personal Data.
閣下於本表格所提供的個人資料將用以處理 閣下要求索取相關公司通訊印刷本之指示。 閣下乃基於自願性質提供個人資料，惟倘 閣下並無提供個人資料，本公司可能 無法處理 閣下的指示。
Your Personal Data will be disclosed or transferred to the Company's Share Registrar and/or other companies or bodies for the purpose stated above, or when it is required to do so by law, for example, in response to a court order or a law enforcement agency's request, and will be retained for such period as may be necessary for our verification and record purpose.
本公司可就上述用途將 閣下的個人資料披露或轉移給本公司的股份登記處及╱或其他公司或團體，或按法例規定（例如應法庭命令或執法機關的要求）作出披露或轉移，並將 在適當期間內保留該等個人資料作核實及記錄用途。
You have the right to request access to and/or correction of your Personal Data respectively in accordance with the provisions of the PDPO. Any such request for access to and/or correction of your Personal Data should be in writing by the following means:
閣下有權根據私隱條例分別查閱及╱或更正 閣下的個人資料。任何查閱及╱或更正 閣下個人資料的要求，均須透過下列途徑以書面方式提出：
By mail to:
Privacy Compliance Officer
|
|
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
|
