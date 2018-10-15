Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Advent starts preparations for IPO, sale of Addiko bank - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2018 | 06:57pm CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Private equity group Advent is starting preparations for an initial public offering or sale of its Vienna-based bank Addiko, which has a strong presence in the Balkans, people close to the matter said.

The buyout group is working with Goldman Sachs and Citi on an exit process, which will primarily focus on a potential stock market listing, while also allowing suitors to bid for the lender which emerged from the collapse of Hypo Alpe Adria.

Advent and Goldman Sachs declined to comment. Citi officials were not immediately available for comment.

One of the sources said Addiko has a book value of around 850 million euros ($985 million), adding that an IPO or sale could take place next year.

While, a potential valuation is unclear, European peers trade at an average of 0.85 times book value.

Potential investors are expected to closely watch the listing of Slovenia's state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), which announced its intention to float on Monday.

One other pointer may be last year's listing of Austrian bank Bawag by Cerberus. It currently trades at book value.

Addiko is an Austrian bank holding company with operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia-Herzegovina - a legacy of Hypo Alpe Adria's aggressive expansion in the Balkans from the 1990s onwards.

Bavarian public-sector lender BayernLB bought half of Hypo for 1.6 billion euros in 2007, later taking a majority stake. Despite injecting cash into the struggling lender several times, it sold the bank to Austria for 1 euro two years later.

Hypo's Balkan network was sold to Advent and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development for about 200 million euros in 2014. Advent has turned Addiko into a digital challenger bank, which targets a return on equity of around 10 percent.

($1 = 0.8629 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Kirsten Donovan)

By Arno Schuetze
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAWAG GROUP AG -2.39% 38.36 End-of-day quote.-13.60%
CITIGROUP -0.16% 69.6933 Delayed Quote.-6.14%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.69% 215.29 Delayed Quote.-16.05%
HYPO ALPE-ADRIA-BANK AD BANJA LUKA --End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
07:03pBank of America's lagging loan growth overshadows profit gains
RE
07:03pBank of America's lagging loan growth overshadows profit gains
RE
06:57pAdvent starts preparations for IPO, sale of Addiko bank - sources
RE
10/13Consumer Loans Buoy Bank Profits -- WSJ
DJ
10/12U.S. banks profit from higher rates, more loans and lower costs
RE
10/12JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
10/12DAVID HENRY : JPMorgan's consumer banking strength offsets bond trading weakness
RE
10/12U.S. banks enjoy benefits of a growing economy, lower taxes
RE
10/12Citigroup profit beats on higher bond trading, lower costs
RE
10/12Rates Are Rising, But Banks Aren't Worried About Consumers
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
12:00pI Am Buying Citigroup's Correction 
11:36aTHE PAST WEEK : Painful, But Nothing Anywhere Like The Same Week 10 Years Ago 
10:25aINTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
07:38aGame Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (10/12/18) 
12:02aCITIGROUP : And The Beat Goes On 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73 993 M
EBIT 2018 30 592 M
Net income 2018 16 657 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,21%
P/E ratio 2018 10,51
P/E ratio 2019 9,22
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 84,0 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-6.14%172 085
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY0.01%363 412
BANK OF AMERICA-3.59%283 267
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%273 645
WELLS FARGO-14.11%247 742
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.77%214 414
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.