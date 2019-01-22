Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi : Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 12:02pm EST

Citi today announced the issuance of the firm’s first green bond, further enhancing its commitment to environmental and climate finance. The bond will fund renewable energy, sustainable transportation, water quality and conservation, energy efficiency and green building projects financed as part of Citi’s $100 billion Environmental Finance Goal.

In the deal, which priced on 22nd January 2019, Citi issued €1 billion 3-year fixed rate notes. The transaction marks the first green bond offering from Citigroup Inc.

“We are proud to start the year with the launch of our inaugural green bond,” said Jamie Forese, President of Citigroup and Head of the Institutional Clients Group. “This transaction represents an important next step in expanding Citi’s commitment to sustainable growth. This bond also further enhances our green bond expertise, strengthens our partnerships with clients around the world and responds to increasing investor interest in sustainable finance.”

In 2015, Citi announced a $100 Billion Environmental Finance Goal to finance and facilitate $100 billion within 10 years to support environmental solutions and accelerate the global transition to a low-carbon economy. Citi also recently announced that it will source renewable power for 100 percent of its global energy needs by 2020. Both initiatives are part of Citi’s contribution to advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). They are also key goals of Citi’s Sustainable Progress Strategy, which sets out Citi’s guiding principles, priorities and ambitions in environmental finance, environmental and social risk management, and the firm’s own operations and supply chain.

“Since we co-founded the Green Bond Principles in 2014, Citi has played a leading role in the development of the green bond market, and we look forward to maintaining our commitment as this market continues to grow,” said Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer of Citi.

Under Citi’s Green Bond Framework environmentally eligible criteria have been defined as renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, water quality and conservation, and green buildings. The consultancy Sustainalytics has reviewed Citi’s Green Bond Framework and has confirmed in their Second Party Opinion that it is aligned with the overall sustainability objectives of Citi and with the ICMA Green Bond Principles.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
12:02pCITI : Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance
BU
11:02aPG&E shares surge after company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
01/18CITIGROUP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
01/18CITIGROUP : Citi says female employees earn 29 percent less than men (Jan 16)
RE
01/18CITIGROUP : Apex Group Selects Citi as Global Custodian
BU
01/17Volatile market hits Morgan Stanley's trading, wealth management
RE
01/17CITIGROUP : Appoints New European Chief as Brexit Looms
DJ
01/17CITIGROUP : names David Livingstone EMEA head
RE
01/16Goldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter
RE
01/16Goldman dealmakers shine in Solomon's maiden quarter
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 621 M
EBIT 2019 30 980 M
Net income 2019 17 072 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,10%
P/E ratio 2019 8,35
P/E ratio 2020 7,25
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,4 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP21.24%154 148
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%347 805
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%283 310
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.02%277 155
WELLS FARGO8.53%235 409
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION4.71%226 759
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.