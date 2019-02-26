Citi : Launches Digital Onboarding for Institutional Clients through Citi :Direct BE®

Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) has launched CitiDirect BE®
Digital Onboarding setting new standards of excellence for client
experience.
The new digital account opening experience for institutional clients is
now available in North America and across six countries in Western
Europe. This groundbreaking solution will be rolled out across the rest
of EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America in the coming quarters.
The new solution provides Citi’s clients with an accelerated onboarding
experience, replacing the legacy paper and courier based documentation
process with a digital platform, including the use of electronic
signatures, as well as leveraging existing data assets to complete Know
Your Customer (KYC) and account opening requirements.
Through the new solution, clients will be able to complete their account
openings within two days. In addition to saving time, clients will not
have to interact with as many touchpoints and will be able to manage
their account opening processes with greater flexibility, and increased
information. CitiDirect BE® Digital Onboarding comes off the back of a
global documentation rationalization program, reducing over 70% of
service agreements and forms.
“Across Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions we are digitizing our
core banking capabilities, processes and platforms, from front to back,
to improve the way clients interact with us and use our products and
services,” said Naveed Sultan, Global Head of Citi’s Treasury and Trade
Solutions. “CitiDirect BE® Digital Onboarding is an extension of
these initiatives – of digitizing the client experience end-to-end.”
Naveed Sultan added: “Citi continues to use the latest technologies
such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to develop
solutions that help our clients achieve their global operational
efficiency, control and working capital goals. TTS continues its pursuit
of delivering the best possible experience by collaborating with clients
to launch leading-edge solutions.”
– ENDS –
About Citi’s Treasury and Trade Solutions:
Citi Treasury and Trade Solutions (TTS) enables our clients' success by
providing an integrated suite of innovative and tailored cash management
and trade finance services to multinational corporations, financial
institutions and public sector organizations across the globe. Based on
the foundation of the industry's largest proprietary network with
banking licenses in over 90 countries and globally integrated technology
platforms, TTS continues to lead the way in offering the industry's most
comprehensive range of digitally enabled treasury, trade and liquidity
management solutions.
About Citi:
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
