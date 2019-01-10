Log in
Citi : Releases 2019 Corporate Finance Priorities

01/10/2019 | 09:50am EST

Citi today released its annual Corporate Finance Priorities report, which highlights the key issues facing corporate and financial institutions.

In this report, Citi reviews the key themes corporate executives need to consider in 2019 including:

  • Navigating macroeconomic uncertainty
  • Re-evaluating organic and inorganic growth alternatives
  • Optimizing capital deployment firepower
  • Developing an action plan to address technological disruption
  • Pursuing a value-accretive M&A despite greater regulatory uncertainty
  • Rebalancing the corporate portfolio
  • Anticipating risking buyout interests
  • Preparing for trade war headwinds
  • Calibrating emerging markets strategy balancing growth and risk
  • Paying attention to corporate responsibility

“Fears of slowing economic growth, tighter monetary policy, and trade-related tensions all contributed to heightened equity and credit market volatility during 2018. In this uncertain environment, companies will need to reassess their capital deployment programs and growth initiatives,” said Ajay Khorana, Head of Citi’s Financial Strategy and Solutions Group.

The Financial Strategy and Solutions Group is the corporate finance advisory team in Citi’s Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory division. It advises corporate and financial institution clients globally on the full spectrum of corporate finance issues, including valuation, capital structure, credit ratings, risk management, liability management, shareholder distributions, and acquisition and funding strategies. In partnership with Citi’s product and industry experts, it designs innovative solutions to assist clients.

###

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/ | Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.


© Business Wire 2019
