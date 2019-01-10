Citi : Releases 2019 Corporate Finance Priorities

Citi today released its annual Corporate Finance Priorities report, which highlights the key issues facing corporate and financial institutions.

In this report, Citi reviews the key themes corporate executives need to consider in 2019 including:

Navigating macroeconomic uncertainty

Re-evaluating organic and inorganic growth alternatives

Optimizing capital deployment firepower

Developing an action plan to address technological disruption

Pursuing a value-accretive M&A despite greater regulatory uncertainty

Rebalancing the corporate portfolio

Anticipating risking buyout interests

Preparing for trade war headwinds

Calibrating emerging markets strategy balancing growth and risk

Paying attention to corporate responsibility

“Fears of slowing economic growth, tighter monetary policy, and trade-related tensions all contributed to heightened equity and credit market volatility during 2018. In this uncertain environment, companies will need to reassess their capital deployment programs and growth initiatives,” said Ajay Khorana, Head of Citi’s Financial Strategy and Solutions Group.

The Financial Strategy and Solutions Group is the corporate finance advisory team in Citi’s Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory division. It advises corporate and financial institution clients globally on the full spectrum of corporate finance issues, including valuation, capital structure, credit ratings, risk management, liability management, shareholder distributions, and acquisition and funding strategies. In partnership with Citi’s product and industry experts, it designs innovative solutions to assist clients.

