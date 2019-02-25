Citi : Wins Multiple Debt Capital Markets Awards

Citi has been recognized as an industry leader in debt capital markets
through a series of accolades awarded by multiple industry publications.
Citi was named:
The awards were decided by specialist editorial panels based on pitching
processes, feedback from industry participants as well as relevant
market data and league tables.
IFR judges praised a “stellar year for Citi” in all
regions, highlighting the “impressive” number of deals on which
Citi has acted as a global coordinator.
Commenting on Citi’s performance in the Medium Term Note (MTN) market, mtn-i
noted: “Citi continues to display unmatched multi-regional strengths
that enables the bank to remain market leaders in origination and
distribution of non-public debt. Even as competition intensifies still
further, Citi’s reach and relevance remains exceptional”.
CMD highlighted that the top award had been attributed to Citi
due to the bank’s “strong league table performance across the board”
combined with high scores “in a number of categories in CMDs’ polls”.
###
