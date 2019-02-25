Citi : Wins Multiple Debt Capital Markets Awards

Citi has been recognized as an industry leader in debt capital markets through a series of accolades awarded by multiple industry publications. Citi was named:

The awards were decided by specialist editorial panels based on pitching processes, feedback from industry participants as well as relevant market data and league tables.

IFR judges praised a “stellar year for Citi” in all regions, highlighting the “impressive” number of deals on which Citi has acted as a global coordinator.

Commenting on Citi’s performance in the Medium Term Note (MTN) market, mtn-i noted: “Citi continues to display unmatched multi-regional strengths that enables the bank to remain market leaders in origination and distribution of non-public debt. Even as competition intensifies still further, Citi’s reach and relevance remains exceptional”.

CMD highlighted that the top award had been attributed to Citi due to the bank’s “strong league table performance across the board” combined with high scores “in a number of categories in CMDs’ polls”.

