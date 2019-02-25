Log in
Citi : Wins Multiple Debt Capital Markets Awards

02/25/2019 | 07:51am EST

Citi has been recognized as an industry leader in debt capital markets through a series of accolades awarded by multiple industry publications. Citi was named:

The awards were decided by specialist editorial panels based on pitching processes, feedback from industry participants as well as relevant market data and league tables.

IFR judges praised a “stellar year for Citi” in all regions, highlighting the “impressive” number of deals on which Citi has acted as a global coordinator.

Commenting on Citi’s performance in the Medium Term Note (MTN) market, mtn-i noted: “Citi continues to display unmatched multi-regional strengths that enables the bank to remain market leaders in origination and distribution of non-public debt. Even as competition intensifies still further, Citi’s reach and relevance remains exceptional”.

CMD highlighted that the top award had been attributed to Citi due to the bank’s “strong league table performance across the board” combined with high scores “in a number of categories in CMDs’ polls”.

###

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About IFR

Refinitiv International Financing Review is the leading source of fixed income, capital markets and investment banking news and commentary. IFR's team of market specialists report on capital raising across asset classes– in real-time, online, on mobile, in print – and now on Thomson Reuters Eikon.

About mtn-i

mtn-i’s real-time news, data and analytics platform provides global private debt market coverage, focussed on MTNs, Private Placements, and Structured Notes. Our news, awards and magazines spotlight the fastest-growing products, markets and key trends driven by product innovation and investor demand. We bring together the dealer, issuer and investor expertise driving.

About CMDportal

CMDportal is a London based FinTech company that manages a Collaborative Market Data Network of well over 27,500 registered bond and money market professionals. The Network connects issuers with dealers and investors of fixed income instruments globally and provides transparency through trade and flow reports to the market.


© Business Wire 2019
