Citigroup : C-Tracks ETNs linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon

The C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the
Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental IndexTM (NYSE Arca: MLPC) will
pay a quarterly coupon of $0.2472 per note on January 3, 2019 to holders
of record as of the close of business on January 2, 2019. This coupon
reflects the ordinary cash distributions of the MLPs underlying the
Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental IndexTM net of fees over this
past quarter.
Based on their closing price on December 26, 2018 and the declared
quarterly coupon, the annualized indicated yield of the ETN is 7.99%.
The annualized indicated yield is equal to the declared quarterly coupon
multiplied by four, divided by the closing price of the ETN on December
26, 20181.
The annualized indicated yield is not indicative of future coupon
payments, if any, on the ETN. Holders of the ETN are not guaranteed a
coupon. Moreover, the annualized indicated yield does not take into
account the effect of changes in the closing price of the ETN on the
total return realized by an investor in the ETN. The total return
realized by an investor in the ETN will depend on the coupons paid, if
any, as well as on fluctuations in the price of the ETN. The price of
the ETN may decline, resulting in a negative total return to an investor
even if the ETN continues to pay a quarterly coupon. For more
information, you should review the pricing supplement for the ETN, which
is available at the following hyperlink: http://www.c-tracksetns.com/MediaLibrary/6d0ba0b0-dc1b-4ba4-b05d-35907fb24992/MH.MLP.C.Tracks.Pricing.Supplement%20No.%206%20-%20Final.pdf.
Investing in the ETN involves significant risks. You should read the
section entitled “Risk Factors Relating to the C-Tracks” in the pricing
supplement for a detailed list of risk factors associated with investing
in the C-Tracks.
1 If there is no closing price for the ETN on December 26,
2018, the annualized indicated yield is equal to the declared quarterly
coupon multiplied by four, divided by the closing price of the ETN
Indicative Value (MLPCN <Index>) on December 26, 2018.
