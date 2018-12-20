Citigroup : Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

John Gerspach, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi,
Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup fourth quarter 2018 Fixed Income
Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The
review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.
The webcast and presentation materials will be available at http://citigroup.com/citi/investor/.
A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.
To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:
US & Canada: (800) 309-5794
International Callers: (706)
902-3256
Conference code: 9893399
Telephone lines will open at 10:45 AM (ET).
A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning
approximately two hours after the event until Sunday, February 24, 2019
by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406
(for international callers). Conference code: 9893399.
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
