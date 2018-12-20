Citigroup : Citi Fourth Quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review

John Gerspach, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup fourth quarter 2018 Fixed Income Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Thursday, January 24, 2019. The review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available at http://citigroup.com/citi/investor/. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:

US & Canada: (800) 309-5794

International Callers: (706) 902-3256

Conference code: 9893399

Telephone lines will open at 10:45 AM (ET).

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Sunday, February 24, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference code: 9893399.

