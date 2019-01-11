Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Citi and ValueAct Capital Enter into Information Sharing and Engagement Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2019 | 08:31am EST

Citigroup Inc. and ValueAct Capital announced today that they have entered into an Information Sharing and Engagement Agreement which will formalize and expand on the constructive dialogue between Citi and ValueAct that began in early 2018.

The Agreement provides for a deeper level of engagement and collaboration between Citi and ValueAct. It enables ValueAct to have access to confidential information about the company and engage with members of Citi’s management team and Board of Directors on areas such as strategy, governance and operational planning matters. The Agreement also provides for ValueAct's support for management and the Board through the term of the Agreement, which lasts through December of 2019.

A representative of ValueAct currently sits on the board of Alliance Data Systems, a competitor of Citi’s in certain business lines. Due to issues around board interlocks of competitors, ValueAct is not pursuing a board seat at Citi at this time. Citi and ValueAct have discussed that when this situation changes, it is likely that ValueAct will propose a candidate for a board seat and Citi would consider the request, following its usual process for director candidates.

Citi CEO Michael Corbat said, “We have had a very constructive dialogue with ValueAct over the past year. This Agreement will enable Citi to work closely with one of its largest shareholders and one with unique insights and a strong track record of adding value to global organizations. We see ValueAct’s expertise and shareholder perspective as important strengths and are looking forward to working together to benefit all of Citi’s stakeholders.”

ValueAct President and Chief Investment Officer G. Mason Morfit said, “We have had a very open and constructive dialogue with Mike Corbat and his team over the past year. We have consistently been impressed with Citi’s franchises, its strategies and its people. We are excited to take our engagement to the next level and work with management and the board to help deliver excellent and sustainable results for all stakeholders.”

ValueAct currently owns approximately 32 million of the issued and outstanding shares of Citigroup common stock and is one of its largest shareholders.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

About ValueAct Capital

ValueAct Capital, based in San Francisco, California, implements a global investment strategy that combines intensive due diligence, a concentrated number of investments, and active, constructive involvement in the value creation at those investments. ValueAct Capital tends to be the largest, or one of the largest shareholders in each of its core portfolio company investments, and often joins the board of directors of those companies, where it works alongside of management and the board to help companies achieve long-term sustainable business results.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
08:31aCITIGROUP : Citi and ValueAct Capital Enter into Information Sharing and Engagem..
BU
02:43aCHINA'S WANDA FILES FOR U.S. IPO OF : sources
RE
02:34aChina's Wanda files for U.S. IPO of sports unit to raise up to $500 million -..
RE
01:09aEXCLUSIVE : Goldman Sachs on course to launch cash management in mid-2020
RE
01/10CITIGROUP : Announces Redemption of Series L Preferred Stock
BU
01/10HSBC to pay $30 million to settle bond rigging lawsuit in U.S.
RE
01/10CITI : Releases 2019 Corporate Finance Priorities
BU
01/09Wall Street extends rally as chipmakers rebound
RE
01/09CITIGROUP INC : annual earnings release
01/08Citigroup to end Chinese securities JV to set up majority-owned venture
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 73 326 M
EBIT 2018 29 355 M
Net income 2018 16 475 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,71%
P/E ratio 2018 8,55
P/E ratio 2019 7,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,88x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,83x
Capitalization 138 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,5 $
Spread / Average Target 34%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP8.41%137 688
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.84%333 871
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.32%272 365
BANK OF AMERICA4.55%252 814
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.47%227 345
WELLS FARGO3.73%225 006
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.