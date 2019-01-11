Citigroup : Citi and ValueAct Capital Enter into Information Sharing and Engagement Agreement

Citigroup Inc. and ValueAct Capital announced today that they have
entered into an Information Sharing and Engagement Agreement which will
formalize and expand on the constructive dialogue between Citi and
ValueAct that began in early 2018.
The Agreement provides for a deeper level of engagement and
collaboration between Citi and ValueAct. It enables ValueAct to have
access to confidential information about the company and engage with
members of Citi’s management team and Board of Directors on areas such
as strategy, governance and operational planning matters. The Agreement
also provides for ValueAct's support for management and the Board
through the term of the Agreement, which lasts through December of 2019.
A representative of ValueAct currently sits on the board of Alliance
Data Systems, a competitor of Citi’s in certain business lines. Due to
issues around board interlocks of competitors, ValueAct is not pursuing
a board seat at Citi at this time. Citi and ValueAct have discussed that
when this situation changes, it is likely that ValueAct will propose a
candidate for a board seat and Citi would consider the request,
following its usual process for director candidates.
Citi CEO Michael Corbat said, “We have had a very constructive dialogue
with ValueAct over the past year. This Agreement will enable Citi to
work closely with one of its largest shareholders and one with unique
insights and a strong track record of adding value to global
organizations. We see ValueAct’s expertise and shareholder perspective
as important strengths and are looking forward to working together to
benefit all of Citi’s stakeholders.”
ValueAct President and Chief Investment Officer G. Mason Morfit said,
“We have had a very open and constructive dialogue with Mike Corbat and
his team over the past year. We have consistently been impressed with
Citi’s franchises, its strategies and its people. We are excited to take
our engagement to the next level and work with management and the board
to help deliver excellent and sustainable results for all stakeholders.”
ValueAct currently owns approximately 32 million of the issued and
outstanding shares of Citigroup common stock and is one of its largest
shareholders.
About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
About ValueAct Capital
ValueAct Capital, based in San Francisco, California, implements a
global investment strategy that combines intensive due diligence, a
concentrated number of investments, and active, constructive involvement
in the value creation at those investments. ValueAct Capital tends to be
the largest, or one of the largest shareholders in each of its core
portfolio company investments, and often joins the board of directors of
those companies, where it works alongside of management and the board to
help companies achieve long-term sustainable business results.
