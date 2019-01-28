Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Citi sees stronger China wealthy client base in 2019 despite economy slowing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 06:07pm EST
FILE PHOTO: A view outside a branch of Citibank in Beijing,

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup expects its China wealth management client base to grow faster in 2019 than last year, at more than 30 percent, the bank's country chief said, despite the world's second-largest economy slowing and feeling the pain of a trade war.

Citi's total number of wealth management clients in China, with at least 1 million yuan (112,774.01 pounds) in investable assets, grew 21 percent last year, Christine Lam told Reuters in an interview.

"The fact there's significant accumulation of wealth in China, that is not going to change," said the Citi veteran who has worked at the bank for more than three decades and was named China chief executive in 2016.

Citi is planning to invest more in digital initiatives to help expand its distribution reach and take a bigger share of the onshore wealth management business in China, she said.

Foreign banks including Citi, HSBC and Standard Chartered have been investing heavily in courting the mass affluent - those with investable assets of between $100,000 and $1 million - in China.

The banks are bullish about the medium-to-long-term growth prospects in the country with the world's fastest-growing pool of wealth, even as a bruising trade war with the United States dragged the economy last year to its slowest growth in nearly three decades and caused volatility in markets.

(For a graphic on individual
investable assets as per top markets, click here

Chinese citizens collectively held investable financial assets of around 133 trillion yuan at end-2017 and the pool would rise to 175 trillion yuan by 2020, consultancy PwC said in a report in October.

Regulatory measures to boost scrutiny and transparency in the wealth management business augur well for foreign players already used to close regulatory scrutiny, it said.

Apart from cracking down on the sale of shadow banking-linked wealth products, China is also getting local banks to set up separate subsidiaries for their wealth management business for better oversight.

Lam said that those regulatory initiatives would "educate investors about risk and suitability – and that's good for us".

China is one of Citi's 10 markets in Asia that generate over $500 million in revenue annually.

Besides wealth management, the bank's onshore China businesses include retail, corporate and commercial banking.

Under new rules announced by Beijing in late 2017, foreign firms can now own 51 percent of an onshore Chinese securities joint venture, which provides debt and equity underwriting and financial advisory services.

Late last year, Citi agreed to sell its minority stake in its China brokerage joint venture to its Chinese partner, Orient, paving the way for the U.S. bank to set up a majority-owned underwriting and trading business.

Lam said that Citi was currently in talks to find a potential partner for the new securities business and that the new venture would have additional offerings such as equities trading.

(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Jennifer Hughes; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

By Sumeet Chatterjee and Jennifer Hughes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
06:07pCITIGROUP : Citi sees stronger China wealthy client base in 2019 despite economy..
RE
01/25U.S. government shutdown gives banks rare public relations opportunity
RE
01/25As government shutdown drags on, shares of subprime lenders rally
RE
01/24CITIGROUP INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01/23Apollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for 3.3 billion pounds
RE
01/23CITIGROUP : U.S. bank Citi to shrink Russia branch network, but expects to do mo..
RE
01/23Apollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for £3.3 billion
RE
01/22PG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
01/22StanChart CFO says second referendum 'a way forward' to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
01/22Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 631 M
EBIT 2019 31 489 M
Net income 2019 17 159 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,06%
P/E ratio 2019 8,44
P/E ratio 2020 7,32
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,09x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,03x
Capitalization 156 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,8 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP22.97%156 346
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.91%343 814
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.35%287 082
BANK OF AMERICA20.05%286 017
WELLS FARGO8.79%235 974
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION6.91%234 943
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.