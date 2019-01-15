Log in
Citigroup : Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividends

01/15/2019 | 06:31pm EST

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.45 per share, payable on February 22, 2019 to stockholders of record on February 4, 2019.

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. also declared dividends on Citigroup’s preferred stock as follows:

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, payable January 30, 2019, to holders of record on January 18, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 5.90% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, payable February 15, 2019, to holders of record on February 1, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.50 for each receipt held.

– 7.125% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series J, payable April 1, 2019, to holders of record on March 22, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4453125 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series K, payable February 15, 2019, to holders of record on February 1, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 6.875% Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series L, payable February 12, 2019, to holders of record on February 1, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.4296875 for each receipt held.

– 5.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series O, payable March 27, 2019, to holders of record on March 15, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.375 for each receipt held.

– 5.950% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series Q, payable February 15, 2019, to holders of record on February 1, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $29.75 for each receipt held.

– 6.300% Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series S, payable February 12, 2019, to holders of record on February 1, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-thousandth of a full preferred share, will be paid $0.39375 for each receipt held.

– 6.250% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series T, payable February 15, 2019, to holders of record on February 1, 2019. Holders of depositary receipts, each representing one-twenty-fifth of a full preferred share, will be paid $31.25 for each receipt held.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
