Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/04 07:44:54 pm
71.295 USD   +0.08%
07:32pCITIGROUP : Finance Chief to Retire March 1
DJ
07:22pJP MORGAN CHASE : Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire, be replaced by M..
RE
07:12pDAVID HENRY : memo
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citigroup : Finance Chief to Retire March 1

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2018 | 07:32pm CEST

By Micah Maidenberg

Citigroup Inc. Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach will retire next year, ending a nearly 10-year run as the bank's top financial executive, the company announced Tuesday.

Mr. Gerspach will end his tenure as the bank's finance chief on March 1, 2019, according to an email the company's chief executive, Mike Corbat, sent to employees viewed by The Wall Street Journal. Mr. Gerspach has served as Citigroup's chief financial officer since July 2009. He joined the bank's finance team in 1990.

Citigroup has appointed Mark Mason, who currently works as finance chief for the company's institutional clients group, as its incoming chief financial officer. In addition to serving as the business line's finance chief, Mr. Mason oversees the company's annual Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review, the stress test submitted to the Federal Reserve.

"Our recent successes in such important areas as stress tests, living wills and ongoing progress towards our financial targets are due in large part to his leadership," Mr. Corbat said of Mr. Gerspach in the email to employees.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
07:32pCITIGROUP : Finance Chief to Retire March 1
DJ
07:22pJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Citigroup CFO Gerspach to retire, be replaced by Mason -..
RE
07:12pDAVID HENRY : memo
RE
03:10pCITI : Expands e for Education Campaign
BU
10:40aAustralia's Westpac fined for bad mortgage system amid bank inquiry
RE
09/01U.S. fund managers trim bank stocks on profit worries
RE
08/31Bruised bankers seek consolation prizes after shelved Aramco IPO
RE
08/29Nigeria's central bank to fine four banks, ask MTN to return funds to country..
RE
08/29Big banks win dismissal in U.S. of bond rigging lawsuit
RE
08/24CITIGROUP : Total Depositary Receipt Capital Raised in the First Half of 2018 Re..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:37pCiti's Gerspach retiring - Reuters 
10:58aCITIGROUP : Buy This Weakness? 
09/03ROAD TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : Growing Dividends, Endless Opportunities But Li.. 
09/02JPMORGAN : Backing Up The Truck Before Having To Chase It 
09/02Sector ETF Week In Review For August 27-30 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74 108 M
EBIT 2018 30 582 M
Net income 2018 16 615 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 10,80
P/E ratio 2019 9,47
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,42x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 179 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 82,4 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-4.26%179 283
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%385 090
BANK OF AMERICA4.78%308 937
WELLS FARGO-3.61%281 648
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-12.42%278 491
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.42%237 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.