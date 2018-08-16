Citigroup : Pays $10.5 Million to Settle SEC Enforcement Actions

Micah Maidenberg

Citigroup Inc. (C) will pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $10.5 million to settle two separate enforcement actions.

In one, the SEC found that between 2013 and 2016, three traders working for the bank's U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary mismarked illiquid positions in some of the proprietary accounts they managed. Although Citi fired those traders and recognized $81 million in losses that were previously unrecorded, the SEC found that the subsidiary had inadequate supervisory procedures to detect the misconduct. Citi did not admit or deny the SEC's findings but agreed to pay a $5.75 million fine.

In the second action, the SEC found that a Citigroup unit in Mexico provided $3.3 billion in loans to an oil-services company between 2008 and 2014 based on fraudulent work orders. The bank lost around $475 million related to the loans. The SEC found Citi and the subsidiary lacked controls and ignored issues that should have led to the discovery of the fraud. The bank did not admit or deny the agency's findings, but agreed to pay a $4.75 million.

A spokeswoman for Citi said the bank was pleased to have both matters resolved.

Shares of Citi were up 1.4% to $69.64 on Thursday.

