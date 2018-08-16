Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citigroup : Pays $10.5 Million to Settle SEC Enforcement Actions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2018 | 05:53pm CEST
   Micah Maidenberg

Citigroup Inc. (C) will pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $10.5 million to settle two separate enforcement actions.

In one, the SEC found that between 2013 and 2016, three traders working for the bank's U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary mismarked illiquid positions in some of the proprietary accounts they managed. Although Citi fired those traders and recognized $81 million in losses that were previously unrecorded, the SEC found that the subsidiary had inadequate supervisory procedures to detect the misconduct. Citi did not admit or deny the SEC's findings but agreed to pay a $5.75 million fine.

In the second action, the SEC found that a Citigroup unit in Mexico provided $3.3 billion in loans to an oil-services company between 2008 and 2014 based on fraudulent work orders. The bank lost around $475 million related to the loans. The SEC found Citi and the subsidiary lacked controls and ignored issues that should have led to the discovery of the fraud. The bank did not admit or deny the agency's findings, but agreed to pay a $4.75 million.

A spokeswoman for Citi said the bank was pleased to have both matters resolved.

Shares of Citi were up 1.4% to $69.64 on Thursday.

Write to Micah Maidenberg at micah.maidenberg@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
05:53pCITIGROUP : Pays $10.5 Million to Settle SEC Enforcement Actions
DJ
05:40pCITIGROUP : settles U.S. charges of bad controls that led it to lose millions -S..
RE
05:28pCITIGROUP : to Pay More Than $10 Million for Books and Records Violations and In..
AQ
05:09pCATERPILLAR : Citigroup, Caterpillar to Offer Private-Label Credit Card
DJ
04:01pCITI : Retail Services Signs Agreement with Caterpillar Financial to Provide Com..
BU
08/15CITIGROUP : Innovation Shifts Music Industry - Beatstoc Offers Music Artist Next..
AQ
08/15CITIGROUP : Music's Next Big Thing - BeatStoc Monetizes Popularity
AQ
08/14CITIGROUP : Global Card Chief Jud Linville to Leave Bank -- WSJ
DJ
08/13Correction to Aug. 6 Article About Facebook
DJ
08/13U.S. bank shares fall on Turkey contagion fears
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10:25aCiti signs pact with Caterpillar Financial for private label credit card 
08/15BANKS SAY THE PROPOSAL THAT'S SUPPOS : Wsj 
08/15Tracking Bruce Berkowitz's Fairholme Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
08/14ValueAct adds new positions in LIND, AES; decreases on Fox 
08/14Citigroup Expected To Benefit From Continued Earnings Growth & Improving Retu.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74 026 M
EBIT 2018 30 720 M
Net income 2018 16 615 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,19%
P/E ratio 2018 10,41
P/E ratio 2019 9,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,38x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,29x
Capitalization 176 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 82,4 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-7.74%176 188
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.32%385 325
BANK OF AMERICA2.85%307 538
WELLS FARGO-4.42%279 673
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-14.68%269 088
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.45%236 339
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.