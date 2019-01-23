Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : U.S. bank Citi to shrink Russia branch network, but expects to do more business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/23/2019 | 08:03am EST
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian arm of U.S. bank Citi said on Wednesday it planned to reduce the number of its offices in the country, but expected to do more business this year.

By Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber

Foreign banks in Russia have been under pressure since Western countries began imposing sanctions on Moscow over its annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014. Many foreign banks were forced to significantly cut their exposure to Russia.

But as some of the banks adjusted to the new circumstances, they started to grow in fields not covered by the sanctions.

Michael Berner, a Citi Russia board member and its consumer business manager, said on Wednesday the bank would reduce its number of branches from 22 to 15 in Russia by the end of the year to try to further move its client-base online, the Interfax news agency reported.

Citi said in a presentation on Wednesday its Russian assets under management had grown 24 percent last year, with the number of retail client accounts and deposits up 8 percent year on year.

"We think these results are positive and we are planning to keep that same growth rate this year," Berner said.

The Russian banking market is dominated by large, state-owned companies. They make up almost 70 percent of Russian bank assets and five large banks control 60 percent of the assets, according to the World Bank.

Citi Russia, which has been in the country since 1992 and is its 21 largest bank by assets, said the competition from state-owned players would not affect its business.

"Do we feel the strengthening of state banks? No, because we have a clearly-defined strategy and a clearly-defined segment in which we operate," said Maria Ivanova, president of Citi Russia.

Russia's central bank has said the country needs to increase competition in the financial sector.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Mark Potter)

By Gabrielle TÃ©trault-Farber

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
08:03aCITIGROUP : U.S. bank Citi to shrink Russia branch network, but expects to do mo..
RE
04:13aApollo Global to buy packaging group RPC for £3.3 billion
RE
01/22PG&E shares surge as company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
01/22StanChart CFO says second referendum 'a way forward' to break Brexit stalemat..
RE
01/22Davos bankers try to put brave face on gloomy outlook
RE
01/22CITIGROUP : Citi Issues First Green Bond
DJ
01/22CITI : Announces Inaugural Green Bond Issuance
BU
01/22PG&E shares surge after company secures $5.5 billion in bankruptcy financing
RE
01/18CITIGROUP INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year,..
AQ
01/18CITIGROUP : Citi says female employees earn 29 percent less than men (Jan 16)
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 631 M
EBIT 2019 31 308 M
Net income 2019 17 159 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,17%
P/E ratio 2019 8,15
P/E ratio 2020 7,07
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,02x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 151 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,6 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP18.81%151 046
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.14%342 318
BANK OF AMERICA18.06%281 280
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA1.89%278 366
WELLS FARGO8.20%234 703
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION3.61%228 309
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.