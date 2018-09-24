Log in
Citigroup : settles U.S. robo-signing case tied to consumer bankruptcies

09/24/2018 | 11:30pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The DOJ logo is pictured on a wall after a news conference in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc will pay $5 million to address "robo-signed" proofs of claim filed in consumer bankruptcy cases involving 71,448 Macy's-branded credit card accounts, the U.S. Department of Justice announced on Monday.

The proofs of claim were filed between 2012 and 2015 by employees of a third-party vendor who did not review their contents, and had been working on behalf of Citigroup affiliate Department Stores National Bank, which issued the accounts.

According to a filing with the U.S. bankruptcy court in Gainesville, Georgia, Citigroup learned of problems with the vendor's practices after it began servicing the accounts in July 2015, and notified the government the following month.

Citigroup has complied with applicable bankruptcy signing requirements since it began filing proofs of claim on DNSB's behalf, and has adopted procedures to avoid a recurrence, the filing said.

The $5 million payment will be distributed pro rata, with affected cardholders receiving refunds of about $70 each.

Citigroup, based in New York, said in a statement it was pleased to resolve the matter, and regretted any inconvenience to customers.

Macy's Inc was not accused of wrongdoing.

Creditors file proofs of claim in bankruptcy cases to set forth how much they believe they should recover and why.

Robo-signing involves the systematic approval of documents that have not been read. The practice was a cause of the U.S. housing crisis last decade, enabling marginal borrowers to obtain loans they did not qualify for.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

By Jonathan Stempel

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74 081 M
EBIT 2018 30 735 M
Net income 2018 16 765 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,05%
P/E ratio 2018 11,23
P/E ratio 2019 9,84
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,52x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 187 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 82,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-0.35%186 606
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY10.20%396 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.12%309 935
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-7.26%277 331
WELLS FARGO-9.36%264 839
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.12%229 429
