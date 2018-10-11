Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup    C

CITIGROUP (C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Exclusive: Citigroup may face fair lending penalty from regulator - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2018 | 12:34am CEST
FILE PHOTO: A Citi sign is seen at the Citigroup stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. financial regulator is mulling sanctions against Citigroup Inc for denying minority customers the kinds of mortgage discounts that the bank offered to many other borrowers, three people familiar with the probe told Reuters.

While performing a review to ensure it adhered to fair lending standards, Citigroup found that some minority borrowers were not getting the discounts they were due under a program that gives a break on mortgage rates to customers who have large deposits or wealth in the hands of the bank, said the sources.

Citigroup flagged the "relationship pricing" problems last year to its regulator, the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), said the sources, who were granted anonymity to discuss the regulatory probe, which is not public.

The bank told the OCC that discrepancies in "relationship pricing" were inadvertent and it had taken steps to resolve the issue, they said.

Many lenders use mortgage rate discounts to deepen customer ties, but scrutiny of Citibank's "relationship pricing' offer could prompt questions about how other banks run such programs.

The OCC is examining whether Citigroup breached fair lending standards, which prohibit discrimination on the basis of customers' race, gender, age or religion, the people said.

If the OCC finds wrongdoing, it could fine Citigroup or put it under tighter oversight, among other options, they said.

An OCC spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday.

In a statement provided to Reuters on Wednesday, Citigroup spokesman Drew Benson acknowledged the problems but said the bank "firmly believes it has not engaged in discrimination or violated fair lending laws."

"In 2014, Citi self-identified errors implementing its relationship pricing program which affected a small percentage of our mortgage customers," Benson wrote in an email. "We conducted a comprehensive review, reimbursed affected customers and have strengthened our processes and controls to help ensure correct implementation going forward."

The OCC referred Citigroup's findings to the Justice Department, which also enforces fair lending laws, in July 2018, according to a DOJ official who spoke on condition of anonymity. The matter was sent back to the OCC for "administrative enforcement" in recent weeks, the official said.

The Justice Department may decline referrals from other agencies if officials determine the problem has already been addressed or victims made whole.

Citigroup's mortgage loan officers have in recent months been trained on the dangers of bias and instructed to explain the benefits of "relationship pricing" to all prospective borrowers, two employees who have been part of the training told Reuters.

Benson said recent bias workshops were voluntary and popular among employees and the "training had nothing to do with" relationship pricing.

Under the program, customers with $1 million in deposits or investments can receive a half-percentage point off their interest rates. Customers with smaller holdings are due smaller savings.

Many fair lending rules were written in the 1960s to eliminate mortgage discrimination, or 'red-lining'.

(Reporting by Patrick Rucker and Pete Schroeder in Washington; editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and David Gregorio)

By Patrick Rucker and Pete Schroeder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP
12:34aEXCLUSIVE : Citigroup may face fair lending penalty from regulator - sources
RE
10/10U.S. trial begins for London forex traders accused of rigging prices
RE
10/10Beyond Bank Profits, Reasons for Concern Risks Shadow Strong Big-Bank Profits..
DJ
10/09BANK EARNINGS : Expect Big Profits, But Buyer Beware
DJ
10/09CITIGROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
10/09Nigeria's central bank head to meet MTN and banks over $8.1 billion repatriat..
RE
10/08CITIGROUP : Irish central bank fines Citibank Europe for lending failures
RE
10/08CITIGROUP : Fined by Irish Central Bank for Breaching Lending Code
DJ
10/08Why are investment banks nervous about Australia's cartel case?
RE
10/05CITIGROUP : Citi plans new UK bank as part of Brexit reorganisation
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/10EARNINGS SEASON WILL KICK OFF FRIDAY : What To Expect From Citi, JPMorgan And We.. 
10/10JPMORGAN : Will It Manage To Impress Again? 
10/09INTERACTIVE BROKERS - U.S. FIXED INC : The Week Ahead 
10/09CITIGROUP, DEUTSCHE BANK AUSTRALIAN : Reuters 
10/08CITIGROUP : Buy Before Earnings? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 74 026 M
EBIT 2018 30 664 M
Net income 2018 16 813 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,13%
P/E ratio 2018 10,82
P/E ratio 2019 9,50
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,44x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,36x
Capitalization 181 B
Chart CITIGROUP
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 83,9 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
Michael E. O'Neill Chairman
Don Callahan Head-Operations & Technology
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP-3.39%180 919
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.09%384 888
BANK OF AMERICA2.54%299 448
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-10.81%274 546
WELLS FARGO-11.77%257 808
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-10.16%218 466
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.