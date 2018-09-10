Immigration: Politics Risks De-railing Economic Growth

New research from Citi and the Oxford Martin School argues that leading
OECD economies would be hundreds of billions of pounds worse off without
the contribution of migrants to economic growth.
The new Citi Oxford Martin School GPS report – Migration
and the Economy: Economic Realities, Social Impacts and Political Choices
– provides fresh evidence on the implications of immigration for the
growth and dynamism of economies, and on its fiscal costs and benefits.
The researchers find that migration has had a substantial impact on
recent aggregate economic growth in OECD countries:
- In the UK if immigration had been frozen in 1990, real GDP in 2014
would have been around £175bn lower
- In Germany real GDP would have been €155bn lower
- In the US migration has made a material contribution to long-term and
also more recent growth, and the best-performing industries and regions
in the US are highly dependent on migrants’ critical contribution
- Migrants contribute disproportionately to innovation, business
start-ups and economic growth.
The findings throw light on the growing disconnect between public
perceptions of migration and the actual trends. While in many advanced
economies immigration has become a toxic issue in election campaigns and
political debate, the authors’ fiscal analysis shows no evidence of a
trend of migrant ‘benefit scroungers’. While there are wide differences,
in general migrants:
- Consume fewer benefits and receive less from the public purse than
native residents
- Are predominantly of working age, improving the proportion of workers
to dependents within economies
- Have their training and education paid for by their country of origin
The report finds that migration raises levels of innovation,
productivity and economic growth.
It emphasizes that although migrants are on balance highly beneficial
for societies, there are costs and these need to be addressed more
effectively. The concentration of migrants in particular areas puts
pressure on public services and infrastructure. The authors recommend
redistribution of tax receipts to address burdens on local and regional
authorities, more active labour market policies, such as education and
training for the unemployed, a greater focus on language, certification
and other measures which will ensure that migrants contribute more fully
and better utilise their skills.
Andrew Pitt, Global Head of Research at Citi, said that “We have tackled
the topic of migration and the economy in order to bring a detailed and
balanced perspective to a critical global issue. The growing
politicization of migration on a value basis, rather than an economic
one, is making it difficult to demonstrate the economic case for
migration. Failure to discuss the economic importance of the issue is
increasing the risk of destructive policy errors at a time when the
benefits of high skilled migration, in particular, are becoming less
secure for those economies that have thus far been enjoying them. An
aging population and high public debt levels risk making fiscal
mis-steps of scale costly. In addition, an intense global competition
for talent also risks more extensive consequences of even small mistakes
in migration policy.”
Professor Ian Goldin, Professor of Globalisation and Development at the
University of Oxford, and Director of the Oxford Martin Programme on
Technological and Economic Change is the lead author of the report. He
said: “Migration is highly beneficial for economic growth. On balance
migration raises overall levels of income and employment in OECD
economies. Migrants are exceptional people and in the US and UK are two
to three times as likely to start a new business or create a patentable
innovation than the rest of the population. Migrants in the US, UK and
most other countries contribute significantly more in taxes than they
receive in benefits. The depiction of a ‘tsunami’ of migrants taking
jobs is not borne out by the evidence and on the contrary migrants tend
to create jobs and raise overall incomes. They also facilitate higher
female participation in the work force.”
Professor Ian Goldin said that the report finds that “perceptions
regarding migration tend to exaggerate the scale of migration. People
are often more comfortable with migrants in their local community than
with what they regard as the national challenges that migrants pose.”
He said the report showed there is “very little connection between the
levels or changes in migration and the politics and the rise in
anti-migrant sentiment does not generally result from higher levels of
migrants. The increase in anti-migrant views is being spearheaded by
shifts in party politics, rather than broader social attitudes or
changes in immigration.”
