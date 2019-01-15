JPMorgan misses profit estimates as bond trading slumps

Shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets fell 3 percent in early trading as the lender reported declines in revenue in three of its four main businesses in the fourth quarter.

Bond trading revenue fell 16 percent, as challenging market conditions hit credit and commodities trading.

JPMorgan said net income for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $7.07 billion (5.5 billion pounds), or $1.98 per share, from $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year ago, when it took a one-time charge due to the U.S. tax reform.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $26.80 billion, just shy of analysts' average expectation of $26.83 billion.

Rival Citigroup Inc reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Monday, mainly helped by cost cuts. Well Fargo & Co is expected to report later in the day.

