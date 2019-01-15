Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/15 07:24:32 am
59.785 USD   +1.45%
07:14aJPMorgan misses profit estimates as bond trading slumps
RE
02:49aCITIGROUP : Swings to Quarterly Profit
DJ
01/14Citigroup sees $2 billion more revenue from lending in 2019, shares rise
RE
JPMorgan misses profit estimates as bond trading slumps

01/15/2019 | 07:15am EST
JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit as weakness in bond trading due to spikes in market volatility at the end of the year more than offset gains from higher interest rates and loan growth.

Shares of the largest U.S. bank by assets fell 3 percent in early trading as the lender reported declines in revenue in three of its four main businesses in the fourth quarter.

Bond trading revenue fell 16 percent, as challenging market conditions hit credit and commodities trading.

JPMorgan said net income for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $7.07 billion (5.5 billion pounds), or $1.98 per share, from $4.23 billion, or $1.07 per share, a year ago, when it took a one-time charge due to the U.S. tax reform.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $2.20 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 4.1 percent to $26.80 billion, just shy of analysts' average expectation of $26.83 billion.

Rival Citigroup Inc reported a better-than-expected 14 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Monday, mainly helped by cost cuts. Well Fargo & Co is expected to report later in the day.

(Reporting by Siddarth Cavale; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP 3.95% 58.93 Delayed Quote.13.20%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.03% 100.94 Delayed Quote.3.40%
WELLS FARGO 1.15% 48.42 Delayed Quote.5.08%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 836 M
EBIT 2019 30 972 M
Net income 2019 17 016 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,32%
P/E ratio 2019 7,83
P/E ratio 2020 6,82
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,92x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,87x
Capitalization 144 B
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 75,1 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP13.20%143 915
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY3.40%335 667
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA-1.70%270 080
BANK OF AMERICA5.64%258 800
WELLS FARGO5.08%227 925
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.10%223 264
