Lenders Struggle With Volatility -- WSJ

CITIGROUP (C)
01/14/2019 | 02:48am EST

Market swings send investors running for cover, weighing on banks' trading profits 

By Telis Demos and Gunjan Banerji

Financial markets' wild and woolly fourth quarter likely won't translate into strong trading results at the nation's largest banks -- the latest sign of the changes sweeping the business of buying and selling securities since the financial crisis.

Fourth-quarter trading revenue is expected to be roughly flat, collectively, with a year ago at Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Morgan Stanley, according to data from market-data firm Autonomous Research. Those banks are scheduled to report earnings the week of Jan 13.

The likely trading results underscore the tension between trading profits and safety at these firms in the years since the Dodd-Frank financial overhaul. Uncertainty and volatility can be a boon for Wall Street, as clients race to place big bets and firms collect significant fees -- as was the case in early 2018. But market action in recent months has been marked instead by big funds and other traders scaling back activity in a bid to reduce risk, according to traders and analysts.

As a result, the fourth quarter was marked by a decline in liquidity, a measure of how long it takes to complete a trade without significantly affecting prices. The decline in liquidity was especially notable in the futures market, where many traders place or hedge big bets on the expected direction of shares.

That, in turn, left automated programs free to run and drive prices up and down sharply, helping fuel the market's wild swings. The S&P 500 posted its worst fourth quarter in seven years, dropping 14% in a period marked by repeated declines to lows the market hadn't seen in months.

"There was a lot of volatility, but all to the downside," said Brian Foran, a bank analyst at Autonomous. "That is bad volatility for the banks."

Some Wall Street firms have already acknowledged the toll that investors' retreat from risk has taken. Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc. on Thursday attributed a decline in sales and trading revenue in its fourth quarter, which ended in November, to "investors' risk appetite and activity levels [falling] during October and November."

Clients' retreat from risk made it particularly hard for Wall Street to make money in fixed-income markets, which include bonds, currencies, and commodities, wrote James Mitchell, a bank analyst at Buckingham Research Group, in a recent note.

Trading around the end of a calendar year can be tricky in the best of times, as banks clean up their books ahead of regulatory exams that base certain capital requirements on big banks' year-end holdings. But the size of the 2018 moves -- stocks falling more than in any December since 1931, with the most 2%-plus declines in any month since November 2008 -- was unusual.

Under tighter capital requirements, big banks have been focusing more on large trading clients, such as giant asset managers like BlackRock Inc. and Pacific Investment Management Co., and less on providing cheap credit to smaller, more aggressive hedge funds.

"You're losing market participants from the bottom up, especially the less sophisticated, who sometimes trade against the market," said Gil Mandelzis, chief executive of Capitolis, a startup technology firm that works with banks to find third parties to fund trades the banks no longer facilitate on their own.

Traders and analysts said that compared with past market swoons, this time it has been unusually difficult to find corresponding buyers or sellers in many markets.

There was an "abrupt deterioration" of liquidity in the market for government-bond futures in December, said Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, global market strategist at JPMorgan. The ability to trade futures on everything from stocks to currencies also fell toward the end of the year, he said, though the move was most pronounced in bonds.

The ease of trading single stocks within the Russell 3000 index has dwindled and hovered near its lowest levels over the past decade, according to data from Goldman Sachs as of Dec. 18. Liquidity in options and futures also has deteriorated, according to data and interviews with market participants.

Stiffer capital rules for banks have led some to pull away from providing clearing services -- or act as a go-between for trading shops and central clearinghouses -- in the futures and options markets. This leads to less support for trading services overall.

The number of firms clearing both options and futures has shrunk in recent years. There were just 64 futures commission merchants in the U.S. toward the end of 2018, compared with more than 170 in 2006, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission figures.

"As we've seen the ability of clearing capital become tighter, there are trades that we otherwise would have done that either happened at worse prices for the market or they didn't happen at all," said Steve Crutchfield, head of market structure at Chicago Trading Company, which specializes in trading derivatives.

Write to Telis Demos at telis.demos@wsj.com and Gunjan Banerji at Gunjan.Banerji@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BLACKROCK -0.40% 397.91 Delayed Quote.1.30%
CITIGROUP 0.44% 56.69 Delayed Quote.8.89%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.02% 23995.95 Delayed Quote.2.87%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 0.53% 176.93 Delayed Quote.5.91%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY -0.48% 99.91 Delayed Quote.2.35%
NASDAQ 100 -0.30% 6601.3953 Delayed Quote.4.29%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.21% 6971.4759 Delayed Quote.5.07%
S&P 500 -0.01% 2596.26 Delayed Quote.3.57%
