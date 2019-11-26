Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Bank of England hits Citigroup with biggest fine to date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 08:28am EST
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

The Bank of England fined Citigroup 43.9 million pounds on Tuesday, saying the U.S. banking group's British operations failed to provide it with accurate regulatory returns between 2014 and 2018.

Imposing its biggest fine to date, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA), the BoE's banking supervisory arm, said Citigroup's UK framework for reporting data to regulators was not designed, implemented or operating effectively.

It is mandatory for banks to report a broad range of data so that regulators can check that they are not taking on too much risk or holding too little capital as a buffer against market shocks.

"While Citi remained in surplus to its liquidity and capital requirements at all times, the failings persisted over a significant length of time and were serious and widespread in nature," the BoE said.

Some of the regulatory returns were unreliable and did not provide the PRA with an accurate picture of the bank's capital or liquidity position, it added.

"Citi failed to deliver accurate returns and failed to meet the standards of governance and oversight of regulatory reporting which we expect of a systematically important bank," BoE Deputy Governor and PRA Chief Executive Sam Woods said.

The U.S. bank said it has fully dealt with the past regulatory issues and settled the matter at the earliest possible opportunity.

"Citi places a high priority on meeting its regulatory reporting requirements, and has devoted significant resources to UK financial reporting before, during and after the period to which the PRA's notice relates," the bank said in a statement.

"Citi co-operated fully with the PRA throughout the process, and in 2019 a leading independent accountancy and audit firm confirmed that Citi had remediated the material issues identified."

The PRA said the fine would have been $62.7 million had Citi not agreed to resolve the matter early.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Huw Jones; Editing by William Schomberg and Jan Harvey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
07:22aCITIGROUP : PRA Fines Citigroup's UK Operations GBP44 Million for Regulatory Fai..
DJ
11/25CITI : group Announces $1.5 Billion Redemption of 2.450% Notes due 2020 and $1 B..
BU
11/24WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Run Gantlet of Bad News to Record Highs
DJ
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -..
RE
11/22EXCLUSIVE : Blacklisted Megvii's $500 million HK IPO hit by regulatory setback -..
RE
11/21CITIGROUP : Citi Wins Top Honor as World's Best Digital Bank 2019 by Global Fina..
BU
11/21CITI : Wins Multiple FX Week Best Bank Awards
BU
11/21Alibaba's Lucky Stock Symbol Pays Off -- WSJ
DJ
11/20Ex-JPMorgan trader found guilty in U.S. currency-rigging trial
RE
11/20Financials Down With Treasury Yields -- Financials Roundup
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73 855 M
EBIT 2019 31 927 M
Net income 2019 17 459 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,53%
P/E ratio 2019 9,76x
P/E ratio 2020 8,93x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,24x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,20x
Capitalization 165 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 82,74  $
Last Close Price 75,68  $
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,33%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Diana L. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.45.37%165 224
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.33.98%412 354
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION34.66%301 066
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.05%287 054
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY17.80%229 274
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.62%206 426
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group