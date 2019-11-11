Citi : Announces Partnership With Roberts & Ryan Investments

Citi announced today that it has entered into a mentor-protégé partnership with Roberts & Ryan Investments, Inc., a service-disabled veteran-owned (SDVO) institutional broker dealer.

Through this partnership, Citi will provide mentorship to Roberts & Ryan across several product and service areas, and offer training to enhance their firm’s operations and compliance, as well as consultation on business and organizational management.

Roberts & Ryan provides a full suite of offerings in equities and fixed income, including underwriting and trading of corporate, municipal, and agency mortgage debt, as well as equity agency trade execution, stock buybacks and equity underwriting. They support the veteran community through direct hiring and training of military veterans and donate a percentage of their gross revenue to nonprofit organizations best positioned to aid the veteran community in areas of health, wellness and career transition.

“Citi has developed a strong working relationship with Roberts & Ryan and we are excited to see it progress to this point. We believe in Roberts & Ryan’s mission to improve the lives of veterans and foster a supportive environment for them at work and in the broader community. We are proud to be their corporate partner and believe our support will help strengthen their capabilities and enhance the firm’s growth,” said Ed Skyler, Executive Vice President of Global Public Affairs at Citi and Co-Lead of Citi Salutes.

Citi Salutes is a company-wide initiative to support veterans, service members and their families through recruiting, mentoring, leadership and community outreach programs. Originally established in New York City, Citi Salutes now has employee-led chapters across the United States and in the United Kingdom.

“We are excited to be partnering with Citi, a world class organization that shares our mission and purpose of providing top tier client service while supporting our Nation's military veterans. Citi has been steadfast in their alignment with the veteran community through key initiatives such as Citi Salutes, Bring Them Homes, and numerous other health and wellness support programs. It is truly an honor to be a part of Citi's continued support of veterans, giving back to our Nation's heroes alongside a great partner in Citi,” said Brian Rathjen, President of Roberts & Ryan.

Citi was also the first financial agent bank to sign on to the U.S. Treasury’s Fiscal Services Agent Mentor-Protégé Program, where large banks partner with minority, women and veteran retail banks or credit unions to aid in their banking activities.

