Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi : Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $1 Billion Citi : Bond Issuance in Celebration of International Women's Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/08/2019 | 12:32pm EST

Citi today announced that it hired women-owned firms as lead managers of a $1 billion bond issuance on behalf of Citibank, N.A. in celebration of International Women’s Day.

The transaction represents the fourth consecutive year that Citi has worked predominantly with women-owned firms to syndicate a bond offering, underscoring its deep, long-standing commitment to helping women, minority and veteran-owned businesses grow and succeed, further advancing the firm’s pledge to diversity and inclusion throughout the finance industry.

Citi issued $1 billion 2-year non-call one-year senior floating rate notes indexed to the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR). This transaction marks Citi’s first SOFR indexed note offering since the benchmark’s inception. Investors responded positively to the deal, which follows similar offerings in 2018, 2017 and 2016. For all three transactions, Citi worked with women-owned firms to syndicate the bonds.

“We are pleased to have successfully completed this transaction, especially with a syndicate comprised of women-owned firms” said Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer of Citi. “Citi has issued multiple bond offerings incorporating diverse syndicate groups and looks forward to continuing to promote inclusion and diversity in this way in the future.”

In the deal, which priced on March 7, Citi hired 10 women-owned broker-dealers to assist in the distribution of the bonds to investors. The firms included Capital Institutional Services, Inc.; C.L. King & Associates, Inc.; CV Brokerage Inc.; MFR Securities, Inc.; North South Capital; R. Seelaus & Co.; Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co.; Stern Brothers & Co; Telsey Advisory Group and Tigress Financial Partners, LLC.

"R. Seelaus & Co. is pleased to participate in this transaction with Citi and these exceptional firms," said Annie Seelaus, CEO, R. Seelaus & Co. "Our inclusion in this syndicate of predominantly women-owned businesses is a testament to Citi’s market leadership in seeking diverse partnerships."

“Siebert Cisneros Shank appreciates the opportunity to be a part of Citi's inaugural SOFR transaction,” said Suzanne Shank, Chairwoman, CEO and a co-founder of Siebert Cisneros Shank & Co. “Citi's inclusion of woman-owned firms in this historic transaction demonstrates their commitment to diversity in the corporate capital markets and our ability to contribute meaningfully to the success of the financing,” she continued.

“Citi strives to be a trailblazer in inclusive leadership,” said Tyler Dickson, Co-Head of Citi’s Banking, Capital Markets and Advisory. “We are immensely proud of the work that we have done in this space as highlighted by this transaction and others led by women and minority-owned firms. Working together with a diverse supplier base is an integral part of Citi's commitment to reflect and help strengthen the communities we serve around the world.”

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
12:32pCITI : Hires Women-Owned Firms to Lead Distribution of $1 Billion Citi : Bond Is..
BU
12:15pCITIGROUP : Celebrating International Women's Day
PU
10:05aEuropean banks hit by Russian money laundering scandal
RE
06:15aCITIGROUP : Citi and Advertiser Group Start a Push to Lift Female Musicians
DJ
03/06Federal Reserve scraps 'qualitative' test for U.S. banks in 2019 stress tests
RE
03/05CITIGROUP : Venezuelan opposition asks Citibank to delay gold repurchase - sourc..
RE
03/05Dutch bank stocks, Austria's Raiffeisen fall on money laundering report
RE
03/05CITI : Solidifies its Position as Americas Largest Affordable Housing Lender
BU
03/04CITIGROUP : Citi Wins Top Awards for Innovation in Structured Products
BU
03/01COMMUNITY PROGRESS MAKERS CONVENING : Enabling Progress in Communities across Am..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 544 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,16%
P/E ratio 2019 8,21
P/E ratio 2020 7,15
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,95x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,89x
Capitalization 146 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.18.90%145 559
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.48%337 149
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.88%298 167
BANK OF AMERICA17.05%275 758
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION13.03%242 097
WELLS FARGO7.81%226 015
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.