Citi : Introduces New Citi : Wealth Advisor Digital Financial Planner

Citi announced today that it is introducing a new, fully digital
financial planning solution called Citi Wealth Advisor to enable
Citigold clients to work with their dedicated relationship team to
create a financial plan that focuses on the goals that matter most. In
addition, Citi is also offering commission-free trading for ETFs and
new-issue U.S. Treasury purchases for Citigold clients.
“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to financial planning,” said John
Cummings, Head of Citi U.S. Consumer Wealth Management. “We’re proud
to introduce Citi Wealth Advisor, a more personalized, intuitive
experience that helps clients create a financial roadmap that’s unique
to them – whether that means sending their kids to college, retiring
early, or buying a dream vacation home.”
With Citi Wealth Advisor, clients select their goals to create their
financial roadmap, showing them how to achieve their goals. The roadmap
includes a Confidence Score, which estimates their probability of
success, as well as the solutions needed to maximize their efforts. The
client’s dedicated Citigold team, including their Financial Advisor or
Relationship Manager, can follow the plan in real time, and recalibrate
it as their clients’ lives and financial responsibilities evolve.
Citi Wealth Advisor also allows investors to model various “what if”
scenarios that highlight different pathways to achieving their goals.
These strategies include controllable elements, such as increasing
savings or adjusting retirement dates, as well as uncontrollable events
such as market downturns, inflation or Social Security benefit changes.
“Understanding and preparing for these risks to retirement can be very
reassuring,” said Chuck Cavanaugh, Head of Wealth Planning, Citi
Personal Wealth Management. “And for clients who are already on pace
to achieve their retirement goals, we can advance into meeting other
goals like funding health care, college, travel and charitable giving.
Our advisors are supported by a number of specialist teams that can
provide investment analysis, risk management and advanced planning
strategies.”
More information may be found at the Citi Wealth Advisor website.
