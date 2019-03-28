Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi : Introduces New Citi : Wealth Advisor Digital Financial Planner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/28/2019 | 10:01am EDT

Commission-free trading for ETFs and new-issue U.S. Treasuries for Citigold Clients

Citi announced today that it is introducing a new, fully digital financial planning solution called Citi Wealth Advisor to enable Citigold clients to work with their dedicated relationship team to create a financial plan that focuses on the goals that matter most. In addition, Citi is also offering commission-free trading for ETFs and new-issue U.S. Treasury purchases for Citigold clients.

“There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach to financial planning,” said John Cummings, Head of Citi U.S. Consumer Wealth Management. “We’re proud to introduce Citi Wealth Advisor, a more personalized, intuitive experience that helps clients create a financial roadmap that’s unique to them – whether that means sending their kids to college, retiring early, or buying a dream vacation home.”

With Citi Wealth Advisor, clients select their goals to create their financial roadmap, showing them how to achieve their goals. The roadmap includes a Confidence Score, which estimates their probability of success, as well as the solutions needed to maximize their efforts. The client’s dedicated Citigold team, including their Financial Advisor or Relationship Manager, can follow the plan in real time, and recalibrate it as their clients’ lives and financial responsibilities evolve.

Citi Wealth Advisor also allows investors to model various “what if” scenarios that highlight different pathways to achieving their goals. These strategies include controllable elements, such as increasing savings or adjusting retirement dates, as well as uncontrollable events such as market downturns, inflation or Social Security benefit changes.

“Understanding and preparing for these risks to retirement can be very reassuring,” said Chuck Cavanaugh, Head of Wealth Planning, Citi Personal Wealth Management. “And for clients who are already on pace to achieve their retirement goals, we can advance into meeting other goals like funding health care, college, travel and charitable giving. Our advisors are supported by a number of specialist teams that can provide investment analysis, risk management and advanced planning strategies.”

More information may be found at the Citi Wealth Advisor website.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

As a Citigold client, you can receive banking and lending services, including The Citigold Account Package, from Citibank, N.A. (“Citibank”), Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender NMLS# 412915, along with financial planning and investment products as a client of Citi Personal Wealth Management, a business of Citigroup Inc., that offers investment guidance, products, and services through Citigroup Global Markets Inc. (”CGMI”), member SIPC. Citigroup Life Agency LLC (“CLA”) offers insurance products. In California, CLA does business as Citigroup Life Insurance Agency, LLC (license number 0G56746). Citigold Relationship Managers are employees of Citibank and are employees and registered representatives of CGMI. Citibank, CGMI, and CLA are affiliated companies under the common control of Citigroup.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
10:01aCITI : Introduces New Citi : Wealth Advisor Digital Financial Planner
BU
08:41aCEO MICHAEL CORBAT'S WELCOME REMARKS : The Power of Partnerships
PU
06:29aCITI : Launches Digital Money Index 2019
BU
03/27CITI : Releases Bank X, Report Maps Future of Banks
BU
03/27Saudi Aramco to buy SABIC in $69 billion chemicals megadeal
RE
03/27CITIGROUP : Loses a Round in Its 15-Year Pursuit of Funds From Parmalat
DJ
03/27CITIGROUP : Citi Starts Consumer Payments Business
DJ
03/26Ex-Barclays banker convicted in Euribor rigging trial
RE
03/26CITIGROUP : Enters Banking's Hottest Business
DJ
03/26Citigroup to enter burgeoning consumer payments business
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 529 M
EBIT 2019 32 249 M
Net income 2019 17 086 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,23%
P/E ratio 2019 8,06
P/E ratio 2020 7,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,84x
Capitalization 142 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,5 $
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.16.65%142 138
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.01%326 049
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA4.16%285 016
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%260 541
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION8.32%234 865
WELLS FARGO5.84%221 511
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.