Citi : Named Best Bank for Cash Management by Global Finance

Citi recognized for multiple awards including Best Bank for Payments and Collections and Best Mobile Cash Management

Citi (NYSE: C) has been named Best Global Bank for Cash Management by Global Finance magazine, retaining the honor for the second year running. The publication also named Citi Best Global Bank for Payments and Collections and Best Mobile Cash Management Solution, as well as a number of regional awards.

Global Finance said that Citi was successful in these categories due to its excellence in global treasury operations consistency, payment transparency and providing a secure and convenient experience for clients.

The winners were awarded across multiple categories encompassing cash management, liquidity management, short-term investments/money market funds and payments and collections. The publication used a multi-tiered assessment process, which included entries from banks and providers and input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts and independent research, to select the best providers of treasury and cash management services.

“At a time when the near and mid-term trajectory of the world’s economy is very uncertain, corporate financial teams need to access complex timely data.” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and editorial director of Global Finance. “Our Treasury & Cash Management Awards point to the financial institutions that deliver both on quantity of data and quality of their insight into global trends.”

“Citi is honored to be recognized for these global awards, which are a testament to our continued focus on developing innovative solutions to meet our clients’ needs”, said Naveed Sultan, Citi's Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Winning these awards confirms our progress and commitment to bring unique digital solutions to our clients.”

Citi received top honors across global and regional categories, full list as follows:

Global Awards:

Best Global Bank for Cash Management

Best Global Bank for Payments and Collections

Best Global Mobile Cash Management Solution

Regional and Country Awards:

Best Bank for Cash Management – Latin America

Best Bank for Liquidity Management – Latin America

Best Bank for Payments & Collections – Latin America

Best Bank for Payments & Collections – North America

Best Bank for Liquidity Management – Western Europe

Country Winner for Best Bank for Cash Management: Argentina, India, Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico

The Global Finance Awards Ceremony will be held during Sibos (23 – 26 September 2019) in London.

