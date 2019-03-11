Citi : Named Best Bank for Cash Management by Global Finance

Citi (NYSE: C) has been named Best Global Bank for Cash Management by
Global Finance magazine, retaining the honor for the second year
running. The publication also named Citi Best Global Bank for Payments
and Collections and Best Mobile Cash Management Solution, as well as a
number of regional awards.
Global Finance said that Citi was successful in these categories due to
its excellence in global treasury operations consistency, payment
transparency and providing a secure and convenient experience for
clients.
The winners were awarded across multiple categories encompassing cash
management, liquidity management, short-term investments/money market
funds and payments and collections. The publication used a multi-tiered
assessment process, which included entries from banks and providers and
input from industry analysts, corporate executives, technology experts
and independent research, to select the best providers of treasury and
cash management services.
“At a time when the near and mid-term trajectory of the world’s
economy is very uncertain, corporate financial teams need to access
complex timely data.” said Joseph D. Giarraputo, publisher and
editorial director of Global Finance. “Our Treasury & Cash Management
Awards point to the financial institutions that deliver both on quantity
of data and quality of their insight into global trends.”
“Citi is honored to be recognized for these global awards, which are
a testament to our continued focus on developing innovative solutions to
meet our clients’ needs”, said Naveed Sultan, Citi's Global Head of
Treasury and Trade Solutions. “Winning these awards confirms our
progress and commitment to bring unique digital solutions to our
clients.”
Citi received top honors across global and regional categories, full
list as follows:
Global Awards:
-
Best Global Bank for Cash Management
-
Best Global Bank for Payments and Collections
-
Best Global Mobile Cash Management Solution
Regional and Country Awards:
-
Best Bank for Cash Management – Latin America
-
Best Bank for Liquidity Management – Latin America
-
Best Bank for Payments & Collections – Latin America
-
Best Bank for Payments & Collections – North America
-
Best Bank for Liquidity Management – Western Europe
-
Country Winner for Best Bank for Cash Management: Argentina, India,
Mexico, Peru and Puerto Rico
The Global Finance Awards Ceremony will be held during Sibos (23 – 26
September 2019) in London.
