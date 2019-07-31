Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/31 04:00:41 pm
71.16 USD   -0.77%
04:46pCITI : Reduces Base Rate
BU
09:51aSalini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
09:44aSalini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi : Reduces Base Rate

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:46pm EDT

Citibank, N.A. said today it has reduced its base lending rate to 5.25% from 5.50%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
04:46pCITI : Reduces Base Rate
BU
09:51aSalini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
09:44aSalini working to resolve Natixis risk to Italian building deal
RE
07:16aBNP Paribas buoyed by corporate and investment banking
RE
06:58aCREDIT SUISSE : Revamp Powers Profit -- Update
DJ
07/29Boom in Refinancing Boosts Mortgage Lending -- Update
DJ
07/29CITIGROUP : Citi combines its stock trading and prime brokerage business
RE
07/29CITIGROUP : Planning Hundreds of Job Cuts, Sources Say -Bloomberg
DJ
07/29CITIGROUP : FINRA fines Citigroup for loose background checks
RE
07/29Boom in Refinancing Boosts Mortgage Lending
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73 953 M
EBIT 2019 31 287 M
Net income 2019 17 217 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,68%
P/E ratio 2019 9,40x
P/E ratio 2020 8,47x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 81,92  $
Last Close Price 71,71  $
Spread / Highest target 52,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.37.74%162 000
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY18.67%374 916
BANK OF AMERICA23.86%287 533
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA6.99%281 256
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY4.77%214 571
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION16.17%199 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group