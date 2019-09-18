Log in
Citigroup Inc.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/18 06:30:00 pm
70.09 USD   +0.88%
09:46pCITI : Reduces Base Rate
BU
08:31aCITI : Ranked Best in Overall U.S. Fixed Income Market Share, Quality
BU
09/17NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi : Reduces Base Rate

09/18/2019 | 09:46pm EDT

Citibank, N.A. said today it has reduced its base lending rate to 5.00% from 5.25%, effective tomorrow, Thursday, September 19, 2019.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
