CITIGROUP INC.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 03/16 04:04:40 pm
41.19 USD   -19.30%
Citi : Reduces Base Rate
BU
04:17pCITIGROUP : Citi First Quarter 2020 Earnings Review
BU
04:44aCITIGROUP : Employee in London Contracts Coronavirus
DJ
Citi : Reduces Base Rate

03/16/2020 | 08:01pm EDT

Citibank, N.A. said today it has reduced its base lending rate to 3.25% from 4.25%, effective today, Monday, March 16, 2020.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 716 M
EBIT 2020 32 430 M
Net income 2020 16 959 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 5,27%
P/E ratio 2020 4,98x
P/E ratio 2021 4,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,16x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,13x
Capitalization 86 425 M
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 87,46  $
Last Close Price 41,19  $
Spread / Highest target 196%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 36,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-36.11%107 093
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-25.46%319 417
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.79%259 487
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.40%210 790
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION0.49%205 003
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.37%139 248
