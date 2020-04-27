Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citi :bank Announces $2.0 Billion Redemption of 2.100% Notes due June 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Citibank, N.A. is announcing the redemption, in whole, constituting $2,000,000,000 in aggregate principal amount, of its 2.100% Notes due June 2020 (the “notes”) (ISIN: US17325FAE88).

The redemption date for the notes is May 12, 2020. The cash redemption price payable for the notes on the redemption date will equal par plus accrued and unpaid interest. The redemption announced today is consistent with Citibank's liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citibank will continue to consider opportunities to redeem or repurchase securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citibank's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citibank's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Beginning on the redemption date, the notes will no longer be outstanding and interest will no longer accrue on such securities.

Citibank, N.A. is the paying agent for the notes.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
04:17pCITI : bank Announces $2.0 Billion Redemption of 2.100% Notes due June 2020
BU
08:02aCITI : Launches Thought Leadership Website for Institutional Investors
BU
04/24CITIGROUP INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters..
AQ
04/24Correction to 'Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Bigger' Article April..
DJ
04/23Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger -- Update
DJ
04/23Coronavirus Made America's Biggest Banks Even Bigger
DJ
04/21CITIGROUP : Remarks by CEO Michael Corbat at Citi's 2020 Annual Meeting
PU
04/21CITIGROUP : Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividen..
BU
04/20CITI : 's COVID-19 Community Relief Efforts Reach Over $65 Million Globally
BU
04/18CITIGROUP : Cutting Ties With Anthony Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 72 712 M
EBIT 2020 30 488 M
Net income 2020 7 071 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,77%
P/E ratio 2020 12,8x
P/E ratio 2021 6,80x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,23x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,22x
Capitalization 89 726 M
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 59,00  $
Last Close Price 43,10  $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 36,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-46.05%89 726
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-34.93%276 308
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.77%248 921
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%194 817
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-37.02%192 422
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED1.04%132 937
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group