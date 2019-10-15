Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Announces Redemption of Series N Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/15/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $1.5 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Depositary Shares representing interests in its 5.800% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series N (the “Preferred Stock”).

The redemption date for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares is November 15, 2019. The cash redemption price, payable on November 15, 2019 for each Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. Holders of record, on a date to be declared by Citigroup’s board of directors prior to the redemption date, will receive the regular semi-annual dividend due on November 15, 2019 in an amount that will be declared prior to the redemption date.

The redemption announced today is consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Since 2015, Citigroup redeemed or retired $40.1 billion of its securities, based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Citigroup’s Tier 1 Capital and Tier 1 Capital ratio will be substantially unaffected by the planned redemption. Citigroup’s Tier 1 Capital and its Tier 1 Capital ratio are expected to decrease by approximately $1.5 billion and approximately 12 basis points, respectively. The redemption is consistent with Citigroup’s capital actions submitted to the Federal Reserve Board as part of the 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

Beginning on the redemption date, the Depositary Shares representing the redeemed Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and dividends will no longer accrue on such securities.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”) is the paying agent for the Depositary Shares. The paying agent’s address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.

For further information on the Preferred Stock and the related Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/2965192_1.pdf

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
04:17pCITIGROUP : Citi Third Quarter 2019 Fixed Income Investor Review
BU
04:16pCITIGROUP : Announces Redemption of Series N Preferred Stock
BU
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:33pJPMorgan Flexes Muscle, Goldman Stumbles
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:23pCITIGROUP : Third-Quarter Profit Tops Expectations -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
10:49aWells Fargo disappoints Wall Street as legal costs mount
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73 877 M
EBIT 2019 31 284 M
Net income 2019 17 197 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,73%
P/E ratio 2019 9,22x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,15x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 159 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 80,70  $
Last Close Price 70,24  $
Spread / Highest target 52,3%
Spread / Average Target 14,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Diana L. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.34.92%158 676
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%372 292
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.51%278 341
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.26%271 244
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY6.92%217 089
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-3.42%200 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group