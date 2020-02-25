Citigroup : Announces Redemption of Series O Preferred Stock

Citigroup Inc. is redeeming, in whole, all $1.5 billion aggregate liquidation preference of Depositary Shares representing interests in its 5.875% Fixed Rate/Floating Rate Noncumulative Preferred Stock, Series O (the “Preferred Stock”).

The redemption date for the Preferred Stock and related Depositary Shares is March 27, 2020. The cash redemption price, payable on March 27, 2020 for each Depositary Share, will equal $1,000. Holders of record on March 17, 2020 will receive the previously declared regular semi-annual dividend of $29.375 due on March 27, 2020.

The redemption announced today is consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure. Citigroup’s redemptions are based on several factors, including without limitation, the economic value, regulatory changes, potential impact on Citigroup's net interest margin and borrowing costs, the overall remaining tenor of Citigroup's debt portfolio, capital impact, as well as overall market conditions.

Citigroup’s Tier 1 Capital and Tier 1 Capital ratio will be substantially unaffected by the planned redemption. Citigroup’s Tier 1 Capital and its Tier 1 Capital ratio are expected to decrease by approximately $1.5 billion and approximately 13 basis points, respectively. The redemption is consistent with Citigroup’s capital actions submitted to the Federal Reserve Board as part of the 2019 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review.

Beginning on the redemption date, the Depositary Shares representing the redeemed Preferred Stock will no longer be outstanding and dividends will no longer accrue on such securities.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A. (“Computershare”) is the paying agent for the Depositary Shares. The paying agent’s address is Computershare Trust Company, Attn: Corporate Actions, 150 Royall Street, Canton, MA 02021. Questions relating to the notice of redemption and related materials should be directed to Computershare via telephone at 1-888-250-3985.

For further information on the Preferred Stock and the related Depositary Shares, please see the prospectus at the following web address: https://www.citigroup.com/citi/fixedincome/data/FinalProSupp.pdf

Citi

