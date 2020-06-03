Citigroup : Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason to Present at the 2020 Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

Log in
06/03/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer of Citigroup, will present on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The presentation is expected to begin at approximately 3:15 p.m. (Eastern). A live webcast will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2020
