Citigroup : Citi Appointed Depositary Bank for Huize Holding Limited's Sponsored ADS Program

02/20/2020 | 10:03am EST

Citi’s Issuer Services, acting through Citibank, N.A., has been appointed by Huize Holding Limited (Huize), a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China, as the depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt (ADS) program.

Huize’s program was established in connection with an approximately $55 million initial public offering of its ADSs (exclusive of the over-allotment option), priced at $10.50 per ADS. The ADSs are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol “HUIZ”. Each ADS represents 20 Class A ordinary shares of Huize. As a single-listed ADS program, the underlying ordinary shares are not listed or publicly traded in the issuer’s home market.

“Citi is committed to providing Huize and its investors with the highest quality ADS services,” said Dirk Jones, Head of Global Issuer Services at Citi. “Our selection as the depositary bank for Huize’s ADS program underscores our global capabilities and industry leading position in this space.”

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 67 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more information about Citi’s Depositary Receipt Services, please visit www.citi.com/dr.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2020
