Citigroup : Citi Celebrates Its 14th Annual Global Community Day With 110,000 Citi Volunteers In More Than 400 Cities Around the World

Today, Citi celebrates its 14th annual Global Community Day
with 110,000 Citi volunteers in more than 400 cities across 90 countries
and territories participating in service activities in their local
communities. In the days leading up to, and including Global Community
Day, Citi colleagues, alumni, partners, clients, family and friends are
volunteering in more than 1,500 service projects that are helping to
address a range of community needs – from mentoring low-income youth to
conserving parks and educating people about the value of protecting
healthy and sustainable ecosystems.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005010/en/
This annual day of service offers a wide range of volunteer
opportunities to work alongside community and non-profit partners to
help improve our cities and neighborhoods.
“Every day, we take pride in having a business model that contributes to
society by enabling growth and economic progress. Now in its 14th
year, Global Community Day offers our Citi colleagues around the world
the opportunity to pursue this mission through volunteerism,” said Citi
CEO Mike Corbat. “The enormous turnout we see every year is a great
reflection on our people and shows their sincere commitment to the
communities we serve.”
Since the inaugural Global Community Day in 2006, Citi volunteers have
contributed over 4 million hours of service to Global Community Day
projects in hundreds of cities. This year, we continue to track how
projects are helping to advance the Sustainable Development Goals
(SDGs). The featured activities below show how this year’s projects are
contributing to select SDGs, including: Zero Hunger (SDG 2); Good Health
and Well-Being (SDG 3); Quality Education (SDG 4); Decent Work and
Economic Growth (SDG 8); Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11);
and Climate Action (SDG 13).
Events include:
ASIA PACIFIC
-
In China, Citi volunteers are making care packages and hand-painting
shoes for underserved children in the Yunnan Province.
-
Aligning their efforts with Pathways
to Progress, Citi volunteers in Sydney, Australia will plan a
series of workshops to help youth develop career aspirations, enhance
their employability skills, and succeed in a competitive job market.
-
In the Philippines, Citi volunteers are addressing environmental and
social issues by creating recycled plastic bottle “eco bricks,” which
will be used in public school building projects, and promoting
equality and inclusion by walking alongside Paralympic athletes.
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA
-
In London, United Kingdom, Citi volunteers are holding a Sports
Festival Day to harness the power of sport as a developmental tool for
young people to promote long-term active habits, improved well-being
and employability skills.
-
In an effort to improve air quality in Warsaw, Poland for low-income
and vulnerable communities, Citi volunteers will be planting anti-smog
plants and mini herb gardens.
-
In alignment with Pathways to Progress, Citi volunteers in Kuwait will
be using their skills to train young people from low-income
communities on writing a winning cover letter and interviewing for
jobs successfully.
LATIN AMERICA
-
Citi volunteers in El Salvador are collaborating with Glasswing
International to help youth increase their knowledge in financial
education and employability skills.
-
Focusing their efforts on neighborhood revitalization, Citi volunteers
in Bogotá, Colombia will be painting colorful murals in a local
community. The largest of the murals, a butterfly, will stand as a
symbol for new beginnings.
-
Citibanamex volunteers in Mexico are participating in a range of
activities to help disadvantaged populations, including running a
national food drive and assisting Paralympic athletes.
NORTH AMERICA
-
Citi CEO Mike Corbat joined Citi volunteers in Toronto, Canada to help
preserve a manmade conservation park through planting activities.
-
In New York City, Citi volunteers are engaging in a range of
activities across the five boroughs, including clearing debris and
preparing plant beds, mentoring young people, packing food and
building bikes for children from underserved communities.
-
Citi volunteers in Los Angeles County are working in partnership with
Homes4Families (formerly Habitat for Humanity – Santa Clarita) on a
community landscaping project for low-income veterans.
Please join the Global Community Day conversation on social media using
the hashtag #CitiVolunteers. To learn more about Citi’s citizenship
efforts and how we take action to effect positive and meaningful change
in our communities, visit https://www.citi.com/citizenship.
About Citi
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com |
Twitter: @Citi |
YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi |
Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com |
Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi |
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190608005010/en/