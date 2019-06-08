Citigroup : Citi Celebrates Its 14th Annual Global Community Day With 110,000 Citi Volunteers In More Than 400 Cities Around the World

Today, Citi celebrates its 14th annual Global Community Day with 110,000 Citi volunteers in more than 400 cities across 90 countries and territories participating in service activities in their local communities. In the days leading up to, and including Global Community Day, Citi colleagues, alumni, partners, clients, family and friends are volunteering in more than 1,500 service projects that are helping to address a range of community needs – from mentoring low-income youth to conserving parks and educating people about the value of protecting healthy and sustainable ecosystems.

This annual day of service offers a wide range of volunteer opportunities to work alongside community and non-profit partners to help improve our cities and neighborhoods.

“Every day, we take pride in having a business model that contributes to society by enabling growth and economic progress. Now in its 14th year, Global Community Day offers our Citi colleagues around the world the opportunity to pursue this mission through volunteerism,” said Citi CEO Mike Corbat. “The enormous turnout we see every year is a great reflection on our people and shows their sincere commitment to the communities we serve.”

Since the inaugural Global Community Day in 2006, Citi volunteers have contributed over 4 million hours of service to Global Community Day projects in hundreds of cities. This year, we continue to track how projects are helping to advance the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The featured activities below show how this year’s projects are contributing to select SDGs, including: Zero Hunger (SDG 2); Good Health and Well-Being (SDG 3); Quality Education (SDG 4); Decent Work and Economic Growth (SDG 8); Sustainable Cities and Communities (SDG 11); and Climate Action (SDG 13).

Events include:

ASIA PACIFIC

In China, Citi volunteers are making care packages and hand-painting shoes for underserved children in the Yunnan Province.

Aligning their efforts with Pathways to Progress, Citi volunteers in Sydney, Australia will plan a series of workshops to help youth develop career aspirations, enhance their employability skills, and succeed in a competitive job market.

In the Philippines, Citi volunteers are addressing environmental and social issues by creating recycled plastic bottle “eco bricks,” which will be used in public school building projects, and promoting equality and inclusion by walking alongside Paralympic athletes.

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

In London, United Kingdom, Citi volunteers are holding a Sports Festival Day to harness the power of sport as a developmental tool for young people to promote long-term active habits, improved well-being and employability skills.

In an effort to improve air quality in Warsaw, Poland for low-income and vulnerable communities, Citi volunteers will be planting anti-smog plants and mini herb gardens.

In alignment with Pathways to Progress, Citi volunteers in Kuwait will be using their skills to train young people from low-income communities on writing a winning cover letter and interviewing for jobs successfully.

LATIN AMERICA

Citi volunteers in El Salvador are collaborating with Glasswing International to help youth increase their knowledge in financial education and employability skills.

Focusing their efforts on neighborhood revitalization, Citi volunteers in Bogotá, Colombia will be painting colorful murals in a local community. The largest of the murals, a butterfly, will stand as a symbol for new beginnings.

Citibanamex volunteers in Mexico are participating in a range of activities to help disadvantaged populations, including running a national food drive and assisting Paralympic athletes.

NORTH AMERICA

Citi CEO Mike Corbat joined Citi volunteers in Toronto, Canada to help preserve a manmade conservation park through planting activities.

In New York City, Citi volunteers are engaging in a range of activities across the five boroughs, including clearing debris and preparing plant beds, mentoring young people, packing food and building bikes for children from underserved communities.

Citi volunteers in Los Angeles County are working in partnership with Homes4Families (formerly Habitat for Humanity – Santa Clarita) on a community landscaping project for low-income veterans.

Please join the Global Community Day conversation on social media using the hashtag #CitiVolunteers. To learn more about Citi’s citizenship efforts and how we take action to effect positive and meaningful change in our communities, visit https://www.citi.com/citizenship.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

