Citigroup : Citi Enables Seamless Rewards Points Redemption at Checkout For ThankYou Cardmembers

Powered by Mastercard, Cardmembers Can Soon Shop and

Easily Use Pay With Points On the Go

Citi ThankYou cardmembers can soon shop and receive real-time alerts to redeem their ThankYou Points for a wide range of eligible purchases from dining to groceries, entertainment and clothing/department stores. This exciting new Pay With Points feature is a simple and seamless way for Citi Prestige, Citi Premier, Citi Rewards+ and Citi ThankYou Preferred cardmembers, to opt to redeem their ThankYou Points on the spot for everyday purchases.

Starting in early July, ThankYou members can choose to receive push notifications after an eligible purchase, or on a real time or daily or weekly basis, and also have the ability to set a minimum dollar amount of a purchase to prompt an alert. Members can also opt to receive alerts via email.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Mastercard to be the first major issuer to enable U.S. cardmembers to apply their points in real time when shopping and dining,” said Mary Hines, Head of Customer Engagement and Innovation, Citi Branded Cards. “This unique offering is the latest in our journey to continuously offer the most convenient points redemption options for our valued ThankYou cardmembers.”

“We live in a digital first world where consumers expect simple, seamless experiences in their day to day – including through their card rewards and loyalty programs,” said Chris Reid, EVP of Services for North America, Mastercard. “Nearly 70 percent of respondents in a recent Mastercard survey said they would redeem rewards at the point of sale if given the chance. We are proud to partner with Citi to continue to evolve the consumer experience and keep rewards and benefits top of mind, ensuring we drive meaningful value for cardholders.”

Citi ThankYou cardmembers in the U.S. will be able to use Pay With Points through the following steps:

1. Through Citi.com or the Citi Mobile App, set up push or email notifications to find out when purchases are eligible for coverage with ThankYou Points.

2. When you receive a notification asking if you want to cover your purchase with ThankYou Points, simply click on the notification, log in and confirm the purchase(s) you’d like to redeem your ThankYou Points for.

3. Redeem and look for your statement credit in 2-3 business days.

Citi ThankYou cardmembers will also be able to redeem their ThankYou Points for eligible purchases online, including pending transactions in addition to posted transactions in the current billing period.

This launch follows the introduction of a series of innovative enhancements to Citi’s ThankYou Rewards Program over the last few years, including the addition of numerous new Points Transfer partners, including Avianca LifeMiles and JetBlue TrueBlue, and new Shop With Points merchants, ranging from Best Buy to Expedia and Amazon etc.

For more information on the Pay With Points feature, visit http://www.thankyou.com/paywithpoints.

