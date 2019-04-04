Log in
Citigroup : Citi Fourth Quarter 2019 and First Quarter, Second Quarter and Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Reviews

0
04/04/2019

Citigroup will issue its financial results via press release at approximately 8 a.m. (ET) on the following dates:

  • Fourth Quarter 2019 – Tuesday, January 14, 2020
  • First Quarter 2020 – Wednesday, April 15, 2020
  • Second Quarter 2020 – Tuesday, July 14, 2020
  • Third Quarter 2020 – Tuesday, October 13, 2020

At 11:30 a.m. (ET) on January 14 and 10:00 a.m. (ET) on April 15, July 14 and October 13, results will be reviewed via live webcast and teleconference. The press release, webcast and presentation materials will be available at www.citigroup.com/citi/investor. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available shortly after the event. Dial-in information will be provided at a later date.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


