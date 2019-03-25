Log in
Citigroup : Citi Issues, Trades First Structured Green Bond

03/25/2019

By Michael Dabaie

Citigroup Inc. (C) said Monday it issued and traded its first structured green bond, distributed by UBS Global Wealth Management.

Citi said the proceeds will fund green projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, water quality and conservation, and green buildings as defined in Citi's Green Bond Framework.

Citi said the five-year bond provides exposure to 3-month USD LIBOR with a floor, payable quarterly.

"The bond is a floored floating rate note, and is structured to combine the benefits of a tailored approach towards risk-return with sustainability criteria," said Bhaavit Agrawal, global head of rates structured notes at Citi.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 573 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 8,08
P/E ratio 2020 7,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.17.13%142 723
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY2.19%326 638
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%289 720
BANK OF AMERICA9.62%260 348
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%237 237
WELLS FARGO4.84%219 422
