Citigroup : Citi Issues, Trades First Structured Green Bond

By Michael Dabaie



Citigroup Inc. (C) said Monday it issued and traded its first structured green bond, distributed by UBS Global Wealth Management.

Citi said the proceeds will fund green projects in renewable energy, energy efficiency, sustainable transportation, water quality and conservation, and green buildings as defined in Citi's Green Bond Framework.

Citi said the five-year bond provides exposure to 3-month USD LIBOR with a floor, payable quarterly.

"The bond is a floored floating rate note, and is structured to combine the benefits of a tailored approach towards risk-return with sustainability criteria," said Bhaavit Agrawal, global head of rates structured notes at Citi.

