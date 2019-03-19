Citigroup : Citi Offers Products, Services in European Economic Area Ahead of Brexit

By Michael Dabaie

Citigroup Inc. (C) said Tuesday it is now offering its product and service suite from entities fully within the European Economic Area.

"Since well before the Brexit vote in 2016, all our businesses have been focused on making sure we can continue to serve our clients in the UK and EEA, irrespective of the political outcome," said David Livingstone, Citi's chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

For EEA clients and counterparties unable to conduct business through Citi's U.K. entities after Brexit, Citi said its products and services are now additionally available through Citibank Europe plc and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, the company's new investment firm in Frankfurt, has begun actively trading on major exchanges in the EEA and commenced primary capital market issuance activities. It has also begun clearing trades via Eurex Clearing, Citi said.

Citi said London remains the center of its U.K. business and headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

