Citigroup : Citi Offers Products, Services in European Economic Area Ahead of Brexit

03/19/2019 | 09:35am EDT

By Michael Dabaie

Citigroup Inc. (C) said Tuesday it is now offering its product and service suite from entities fully within the European Economic Area.

"Since well before the Brexit vote in 2016, all our businesses have been focused on making sure we can continue to serve our clients in the UK and EEA, irrespective of the political outcome," said David Livingstone, Citi's chief executive for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

For EEA clients and counterparties unable to conduct business through Citi's U.K. entities after Brexit, Citi said its products and services are now additionally available through Citibank Europe plc and Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG.

Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, the company's new investment firm in Frankfurt, has begun actively trading on major exchanges in the EEA and commenced primary capital market issuance activities. It has also begun clearing trades via Eurex Clearing, Citi said.

Citi said London remains the center of its U.K. business and headquarters for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 573 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,97%
P/E ratio 2019 8,74
P/E ratio 2020 7,62
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,07x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,00x
Capitalization 154 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.26.64%154 309
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
