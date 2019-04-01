Log in
Citigroup : Citi, PIMCO to buy 5 billion pounds of UK taxpayers' loans from UKAR - source

04/01/2019 | 08:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Citibank sign on bank branch in midtown Manhattan in New York

(Reuters) - Citigroup and the world's biggest bond investor PIMCO are putting the finishing touches to a deal to buy a 5 billion pound loan portfolio from UK Asset Resolution, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

The deal, to be financed by PIMCO, is expected to be announced on Tuesday, the source said.

The portfolio comprises residential mortgages and unsecured personal loans taken by U.K. taxpayers during the financial crisis of 2008.

Credit Suisse is said to be advising UK Asset Resolution, an agency overseen by Britain's Treasury, on the deal, Sky News, which first reported the news, said.

PIMCO and Citi declined to comment, while UKAR did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting By Aparajita Saxena and Pamela Barbaglia in London; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

