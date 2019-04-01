Citigroup : Citi, PIMCO to buy 5 billion pounds of UK taxpayers' loans from UKAR - source

The deal, to be financed by PIMCO, is expected to be announced on Tuesday, the source said.

The portfolio comprises residential mortgages and unsecured personal loans taken by U.K. taxpayers during the financial crisis of 2008.

Credit Suisse is said to be advising UK Asset Resolution, an agency overseen by Britain's Treasury, on the deal, Sky News, which first reported the news, said.

PIMCO and Citi declined to comment, while UKAR did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

